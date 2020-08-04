Termination letter addresses Waco health district director's firing

Waco city leaders who fired Brenda Gray as public health director last month cited a series of leadership failures during this year's COVID-19 pandemic, charging that she failed to communicate with her bosses, failed to work with hospitals and failed to provide a plan for realigning functions in light of COVID-19, records show.
Gray lost her job leading the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on July 20 after a year in the role.
In a three-page discharge recommendation memo on July 19, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson wrote that Gray failed to complete tasks and perform essential functions as the district's leader. The Tribune-Herald obtained the letter through the Texas Public Information Act.
Emerson the recommendation with a termination letter to Gray delivered July 20, which Gray refused to sign, according to a handwritten note on the letter from the city's employee relations manager.
Gray told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday that the complaints are unfounded.
"Those allegations are 100% false," Gray said in a phone interview. "I would ask you to survey other health districts and compare our work with other health districts similar or greater size and you will see that our health department was doing a tremendous job in addressing COVID-19 under my leadership."
Gray, a Mississippi native who has worked in public health in the Midwest and in Georgia for about 30 years, declined to comment further on her termination. She said she plans to address the matter at a later date.
Former City Manager Wiley Stem III and Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson met with Gray on July 1 and expressed concerns that had been raised about her leadership, the letter states. In the discharge recommendation, Emerson wrote that Gray was not prepared for meetings and did not have appropriate information to keep the public informed on the coronavirus locally.
The memo states an unnamed elected official requested Gray be removed from an assigned work group on June 28. The memo also cites her failure to provide a plan for temporarily realigning operational functions in response to the demands of COVID-19, as requested by city management. The letter states she was not responsive in creating a "robust COVID-19 website."
"Accurate, timely receipt and notification of data is critical to public perception and confidence of the local health district," Emerson's letter states. She cited one instance when the health district posted inaccurate information on Gray's watch, before it was corrected in the following days.
Mayor Kyle Deaver said by email that it would be "inappropriate" for him to comment on a city personnel matter, including "any possible underlying concerns about a person who is no longer employed by the city."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he did not request the removal of Gray in her capacity as health director. The county and its cities are partners in the health district, but it is administered by the city of Waco.
Emerson's memo cites several dates in early- to mid-July when COVID-19 data was not reported to the health district as required by an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. She wrote that Gray failed to contact hospitals to ensure the data would be reported as required moving forward.
On July 8, Emerson presented Gray with a performance improvement plan outlining expectations that the director should "display a consistent and clear understanding of the data related to COVID-19 and other aspects of the health district," should "be an active listener" and should "provide succinct and informative responses to inquiries."
In the dismissal recommendation memo, Emerson states Gray initially participated in weekly COVID-19 press conferences broadcast by the city, but was removed because she was unable to provide "clear, succinct responses to questions."
In the memo, Emerson wrote that three of five health district managers she spoke to at Gray's request told her that they felt "dismissed and not heard" when speaking with Gray.
"Dr. Gray's inability to perform the essential functions of the director of the public health for the city of Waco negatively impacts our organization and the community," Emerson wrote in the memo. "The city is unable to maintain the level of trust and competence required to successfully manage the Waco-McLennan County Health District under Dr. Gray's leadership."
