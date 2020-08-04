Termination letter addresses Waco health district director's firing

Mayor Kyle Deaver said by email that it would be "inappropriate" for him to comment on a city personnel matter, including "any possible underlying concerns about a person who is no longer employed by the city."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he did not request the removal of Gray in her capacity as health director. The county and its cities are partners in the health district, but it is administered by the city of Waco.

Emerson's memo cites several dates in early- to mid-July when COVID-19 data was not reported to the health district as required by an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. She wrote that Gray failed to contact hospitals to ensure the data would be reported as required moving forward.

On July 8, Emerson presented Gray with a performance improvement plan outlining expectations that the director should "display a consistent and clear understanding of the data related to COVID-19 and other aspects of the health district," should "be an active listener" and should "provide succinct and informative responses to inquiries."

In the dismissal recommendation memo, Emerson states Gray initially participated in weekly COVID-19 press conferences broadcast by the city, but was removed because she was unable to provide "clear, succinct responses to questions."