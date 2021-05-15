Tetens announces bid for McLennan County district attorney, opening primary campaign season

Fresh off a defense victory in McLennan County first post-pandemic felony trial, Waco attorney Josh Tetens announced he will challenge District Attorney Barry Johnson in the March 2022 Republican primary.
“I’m excited to announce my campaign for district attorney after months of thoughtful and prayerful consideration with my family, friends and colleagues," Tetens said.
Tetens, 41, fired the first unofficial salvo May 5, about 10 months ahead of the primary contest likely to decide who fills many local offices.
Tetens and law partner Michel Simer had won an acquittal for George Lee McClain, who spent more than 800 days in jail before a jury cleared him on charges he stabbed another man in a fight over a woman. It was the first criminal trial to be held in McLennan County in 14 months because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In his post-verdict comments, Tetens sounded like someone preparing to run for office.
“For 818 days, George McClain languished in jail for a crime the jury found he did not commit,” Tetens said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Not only did George suffer, but so did the McLennan County taxpayers. For the last year, the district attorney has avoided trials and they can no longer use COVID as an excuse. It’s time for a change, one that will ensure justice is served equally, efficiently and effectively.”
Johnson, 65, who defeated former DA Abel Reyna in the 2018 Republican primary, fired back after the trial, saying Tetens “doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about.”
“Josh Tetens was probably court appointed, and if he is so worried about the taxpayers’ money, maybe he should give the money back he earned on this case and stop taking court-appointed cases in the future,” Johnson said after the McClain trial.
Tetens reiterated in his campaign announcement that it is time for a change.
“The time has come for someone with actual criminal law experience to run the district attorney’s office," he said. "I am grateful for the broad base of support from past and present prosecutors, both active and retired law enforcement officers and defense attorneys who have all encouraged me to run. We need a district attorney who is willing to take on hard cases, effectively communicate with victims, law enforcement and the community in order to seek justice in every case.
“The primary oath of the prosecutor is to seek justice, and as the chief law enforcement officer for McLennan County, I will do just that. Our community desperately needs a district attorney that is knowledgeable about criminal law, proactive, and willing to do what it takes to protect and serve our community – it’s time for Tetens,” he said.
Johnson, who practiced civil law in Dallas for 30 years before moving back to Waco, said Tetens' "absurb statement in last week's newspaper absolutely shows a complete lack of knowledge about the DA's job that he wants the voters to give him."
"I think he really needs to go back to law school," Johnson said. "His comments indicate a very liberal approach to crime, and I don't believe McLennan County really wants a San Francisco-style district attorney."
Johnson repeated his previous suggestion to Tetens that he stop taking court-appointed cases "if he is so worried about the taxpayers' money." He also said if Tetens wanted to have an effect over the criminal justice shutdown during the pandemic, he should run for governor or chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas.
"He is so worried about taxpayer money when he represents indigent criminal defendants, and that's all he does," Johnson said. "That is his business. If he is that worried about the taxpayers' money, maybe he should stop taking criminal appointments, or try to find some way for criminal defendants to get representation that is more economical to the county. That is the second time he has popped off about taxpayer money."
Tetens graduated in 2005 from the Baylor University School of Law with a concentration in criminal law. He earned a bachelor's degree in international studies from Baylor. His law practice is focused on criminal law and he has been a partner at Simer & Tetens since 2011.
Tetens serves as municipal judge in Golinda, president of the Rapoport Academy school board, president of the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce, past treasurer for the African American Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee.
Tetens grew up in Arlington and moved to Waco in 1997. He and his wife, Kelly, have been married 17 years and have three children, Patriot, Glory and Maverick.