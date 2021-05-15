Tetens announces bid for McLennan County district attorney, opening primary campaign season

Johnson, who practiced civil law in Dallas for 30 years before moving back to Waco, said Tetens' "absurb statement in last week's newspaper absolutely shows a complete lack of knowledge about the DA's job that he wants the voters to give him."

"I think he really needs to go back to law school," Johnson said. "His comments indicate a very liberal approach to crime, and I don't believe McLennan County really wants a San Francisco-style district attorney."

Johnson repeated his previous suggestion to Tetens that he stop taking court-appointed cases "if he is so worried about the taxpayers' money." He also said if Tetens wanted to have an effect over the criminal justice shutdown during the pandemic, he should run for governor or chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas.

"He is so worried about taxpayer money when he represents indigent criminal defendants, and that's all he does," Johnson said. "That is his business. If he is that worried about the taxpayers' money, maybe he should stop taking criminal appointments, or try to find some way for criminal defendants to get representation that is more economical to the county. That is the second time he has popped off about taxpayer money."