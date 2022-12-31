Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA

Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office's communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization.

Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Courthouse steps, or in the Courthouse if there is bad weather.

Tetens won 70% of the Republican primary vote in March to unseat incumbent DA Barry Johnson, then took 69% of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election over Democrat Aubrey Robertson.

Communication between the DA's office and law enforcement was a campaign issue Tetens ran on. It is also one of the first issues Tetens wants to deal with, along with docket management, he said in a recent interview.

“My top goal for the office is to improve communication with law enforcement, the courts, and our entire judicial system,” Tetens said. “During the first few weeks of my administration I hope to ensure cases on the dockets are ready, all parties are prepared, and that we have prioritized the oldest and most violent cases to be tried first.”

Better communication will improve efficiency of the DA’s office and of the courts, he said. He wants to set up regular meetings for his office and courts officials to confer on upcoming cases.

Tetens also said he wants to improve communication with the defense bar to work on plea negotiations.

Outgoing McLennan County defense bar President Alan Bennett said Tetens is an outstanding attorney who will do a great job as DA. Bennett, a former prosecutor, will swear his own oath Jan. 9 as the first judge of Waco's newly created 474th State District Court.

Another prominent McLennan County defense attorney, Jim Dunnam, said Tetens’ perspective as a criminal defense attorney will be important for his future success.

“A District Attorney’s role is multi-faceted, and Josh certainly has the personal tools to rapidly face and meet those challenges,” Dunnam said by email.

Robertson, who worked briefly as Johnson's first assistant DA over the summer, said at the time that the DA’s office was disorganized to a “frightening” degree.

“While I was there, one of the first things I saw was that the office didn’t even have an organization chart to tell the prosecutors who they report to and which court they try cases in,” Robertson said during the campaign.

Tetens has a plan to deal with organization in the DA’s office and some people picked out to help him.

“Within the office I plan to organize each staff member and attorney based upon their strengths, past experience and preparation with regards to pending cases,” Tetens said.

He said he wants his staff and attorneys to work together as a team to train and ready themselves for trials.

He plans for his top assistants to be his longtime law partner, Michel Simer, and Brazos County prosecutor Ryan Calvert.

Tetens could be seen in recent weeks hustling from courtroom to courtroom in the McLennan County Courthouse, meeting with judges to dispose of as many of his criminal defense cases as possible before he swears the oath Sunday. The DA’s office will have to recuse itself and appoint special prosecutors for any of his criminal defense cases that remain pending.

“We expect about 25 cases to need special prosecutors at this point,” Tetens said Wednesday.