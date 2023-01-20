Texas broadband map to aid funding decisions, shows Waco well-connected

Being without high-speed internet service has become akin to desertion on a desert island. That in mind, the Texas Comptroller's Office prepared a map showing where broadband service is good, lacking or nonexistent, giving state officials data they need for funding decisions.

McLennan County, generally speaking, is holding its own. For McLennan County, the Texas Broadband Development Map shows 81,280 locations served by broadband, while 7,441 locations are underserved. The map shows only one location in the county without broadband service, but it is not specifically identified. It also includes areas where providers did not submit data. Comptroller's Office spokesperson Chris Bryan said "locations" on the map refer to residences and buildings, or possibly clusters thereof.

A broader view of the map reveals high-speed availability concentrated within the heart of McLennan County, including Waco and its environs, while areas bordering Hill, Limestone, Bell and Coryell counties are underserved.

The map defines a served location as one where maximum available internet speed is greater than or equal to 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 megabits per second for uploads. An underserved location is one where maximum speed is between 25 and 100 Mbps for uploads, and between 3 and 20 Mbps per second for downloads. The map shows the speeds of available connections. It does not show whether a connection of a given speed is actually in use.

Speeds the map defines as underserved meet the Federal Communication Commission's definition of broadband.

"The FCC's current definition of high-speed internet as 25/3 mbps is becoming rapidly obsolete," Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release. "One of the things we learned talking to stakeholders around the state last year was that to be truly competitive, communities need internet that is faster than the FCC's definition of high-speed broadband."

Hegar said for that reason, the Comptroller's Office designed the map to show coverage at various speeds, including overlays that reflect the changes.

"We also heard that reliability was a constant concern for certain types of technology, so we want to show stakeholders and lawmakers what type of technology is available in their areas. This functionality will be crucial as lawmakers and the BDO work to prioritize funding in the coming year."

BDO is the Texas Broadband Development Office.

McLennan County Commissioners Court recognizes the importance of broadband service, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. He said commissioners asked the county's grant consultant, TLC Engineering, of Houston, to look into grant availability for broadband projects.

"They should be making a presentation to court in February about a variety of projects," Chapman said by email.

He said neither commissioners nor County Judge Scott Felton have said how much they want to spend.

"Judge views this a communitywide issue, and the county will look at potentially partnering with other entities," Chapman said.

The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau also views broadband as a priority, spokesperson Gary Joiner said.

"Expanding broadband and cellular access to provide more opportunity in rural areas is a Texas Farm Bureau priority for both the 88th Texas Legislature and the first session of the 118th Congress," Joiner said.

With grant money at stake, the Texas Comptroller's Office said it pursued data the federal government and Texas Legislature could rely on.

"For this initial batch of data, we leaned heavily on coverage information provided by ISPs (internet service providers), and we followed federal guidance for speed and eligibility," Hegar said in the press release. "However, the ISP advertised speeds submitted to us don't necessarily match test speeds on the ground, which is a prime example of the types of flaws that are now more apparent in the federal mapping process and in the definition of broadband services.

"This is most apparent when you review the speed range layer of the map and see significant areas of the state ineligible for funding under state law, but that clearly have insufficient high-speed broadband service to be competitive in today's modern world."

He said the state used a definition of high-speed internet that mirrors the FCC's definition, but his office realizes the speeds are inadequate in some areas.

"That's why we are committed to regularly updating the state map. … "There will be multiple opportunities to challenge the accuracy of the data, and I encourage the public, stakeholders and legislators, as well as service providers and other vendors, to engage with us," Hegar wrote.

The federal infrastructure act that passed last year includes $65 billion for broadband projects, with funding available to communities that qualify.

State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, whose district includes much of Waco, said he plans to meet next week with the Comptroller's Office to talk specifics. He said information provided by ISPs "is oftentimes notoriously unreliable. Someone may say southeast McLennan County is served, but it is far from it. The Comptroller's Office is getting initial information out there, and hopefully customers will call and efforts will be made to update the map."

Anderson said movement should come this session on a bill he authored, and which the Legislature passed, that expedites broadband installation by using existing lines and power poles, "and through fibers not being used."