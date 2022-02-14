Texas early voting begins amid worry, returned ballots

It's the first primary for new Texas Secretary of State John Scott, an Abbott appointee, who in an interview described the returned ballots and applications as voters adapting to the new rules.

He anticipates the May runoffs and November elections will run smoother, and said he does not think the issues so far and concerns expressed by local officials amount to a failure by the state.

“I don’t know how more time — I don’t want to say it wouldn't have been helpful, because it would have been helpful,” Scott said. “But I don’t know that more time fixes that issue, because it’s a new process. And I think new processes, especially to those voters who were used to the old process, that absolutely is a friction point."

But the issues have extended beyond voters navigating new requirements. When the League of Women Voters last month requested thousands of voter registration applications for new U.S. citizens, the state said it could not fulfill the request because of paper supply chain shortages after the new law required the forms to be updated and reprinted.