Texas emergency management chief talks winter storms, liaison expansion during Waco conference

Coryell, Hill and about 100 other Texas counties will receive their first Texas Division of Emergency Management liaison officer over the next one to two years, division Chief W. Nim Kidd said in Waco at the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference on Tuesday.

He also said the state fared better under this past February’s winter storm than it did under Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

About 300 fire chiefs and other top public safety officials started gathering Monday at the Waco Convention Center for the annual weeklong conference. The theme of this year's conference was building resilience through leadership.

“Across the state, our citizens fared better because they prepared for this year’s storm based on the experience of Uri,” Kidd said. He also said Winter Storm Uri brought temperatures much colder and for longer in 2021 than the most recent winter storm in February.

The Texas Legislature tasked the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission and the Commission on Environmental Quality to cooperate with Kidd’s agency and others to prepare for this past winter, Kidd said.

Those state agencies cooperating to prepare, working together during the storm and for recovery also helped to provide a better outcome for Texans in this year's storm compared to last year's, Kidd said.

Once its new county liaisons are in place, the Division of Emergency Management will have personnel in 137 counties, up from 30 before the expansion, improving its ability to support local, regional and statewide efforts, according to an announcement of the expansion earlier this month.

Kidd said the liaison personnel would help local fire services get the support of state resources, when required, and also help them communicate with other state and local agencies.

In his talk before the convention attendees, Kidd encouraged fire chiefs to step up and make the lateral move into the role of county or city emergency manager when those positions open.

“From the first day in the academy, members of the fire service train to cooperate,” Kidd said.

He said cities and counties across Texas need that kind of leadership as incident commanders and emergency managers.

Other speakers at the conference included Lori Moore-Merrell, U.S. Fire Administrator under the Department of Homeland Security who was scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon about preparation and resilience.

Both Daniel DeYear, a deputy chief with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, and Ken Himel, fire chief of Bayou Cane Fire Protection District, southwest of New Orleans, presented seminars as well.

Waco Executive Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson said he valued gathering with his peers to discuss ways of solving problems almost as much as the classroom sessions.

