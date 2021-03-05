Texas vaccine distribution gets boost, effect in Waco not yet known

"It's just a situation of you know when you know," Craine said. "We got that information about teachers being eligible just this week, and there was no indication that was going to happen. We get a steady supply every week. Don't give up if you haven't had your chance yet. Patience and persistence, it seems to be moving along."

A frequently asked question, Craine said, is which vaccine should one get. She said they all have a high efficacy rate, so the answer is "get the one you can get first."

Craine deferred comment to city and county leaders when asked about Abbott's decision to rescind the statewide mask or face covering mandate.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said county commissioners will take up the mask issue during a meeting Tuesday.

Felton said he cannot override Abbott's mask order unless COVID-19 hospitalizations claim 15% or more of available hospital beds in the region. He said that rate was 6% late this week and has been trending downward.