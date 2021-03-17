The Base adding option for big events at Waco fairgrounds

The Base would hold a lot of hay, tractors, basketballs and people. It is a no-frills building carrying a $32 million price tag. The Waco Convention Center has carpeted hallways. The Base has floors of treated concrete.

A tractor show would look right at home at The Base. So would a tractor pull, a volleyball tournament or a county commissioners' convention.

Wes Allison, whose Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo staff will manage The Base, stopped well short of saying the venue has a utilitarian look. He described it as a "nice, awesome, beautiful facility," one that knows its function.

"We're more of a flat-floor, trade-show-type place," Allison said. "We're adding square footage to what's available in McLennan County, and we definitely hope to complement the convention center, not compete with it. We hope to contribute to having events going on at both places."

Work is winding down on The Base, the 80,000-square-foot all-purpose complex at the Extraco Events Center. Inspectors and construction supervisors on Wednesday worked through reminders of small tasks needing attention before the building is introduced to the public.

Base was chosen as the venue's name as the building hopefully appeals to business, arts, sports and entertainment, county officials said.