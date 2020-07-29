Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County, one in nursing home

McLennan County has reported fewer people testing positive for COVID-19 each day, indicating the local case count is trending downward, Verner said. The rolling seven-day average of people testing positive is 76, similar to the numbers the county saw in early June before a surge in cases.

But McLennan County’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, is still higher than the state average, which is concerning, Ford, the city manager, said. McLennan County’s positivity rate is 18%, while the state’s is 13%.

Additionally, Ford said, the number of people requiring treatment in a hospital has not decreased as much as the number of people testing positive each day.

“I don’t want you to think that a reducing case count or daily cases should make you feel safe or make you make less vigilant choices about how you wear a mask or who you go to see, because our hospitalizations and deaths have not yet told us it’s time to reduce our vigilance against COVID-19,” he said.