Ticket sales begin Friday for the watch party the city of Waco is throwing for the total solar eclipse in April 2024 as part of a four-day festival intended to bring viewers here from far and wide.

Astronomers with the Lowell Observatory calculate that ideal eclipse viewing in Waco on April 8, 2024 will be between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the totality expected between 1:38 p.m. and 1:42 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Dallas, Tyler and Texarkana are in a narrow band of the U.S. where the total eclipse is visible, running southwest to northeast.

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau held a town hall Thursday to the eclipse festival, including the watch party at Touchdown Alley at Baylor's McLane Stadium.

The Discovery Channel will stream a broadcast of the eclipse and the event at Touchdown Alley, officials said.

Tourism officials said the four days of the festival will feature musical performances, food trucks, and an eclipse-related art exhibit at Art Center Waco. Many museums around Waco and across McLennan County will offer eclipse related activities.

"This is a great team we're building with Baylor University, the Lowell Observatory, the Discovery Channel and the city of Waco," said Dan Quandt, Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau director and host of the town hall. "And we meet almost weekly to talk about all the ways to make a great event."

Carla Pendergraft, assistant tourism director for the bureau, said she expects the crowds to be comparable to a football Saturday when Baylor is winning a lot of games.

"This will be a sellout weekend for hotels," she said.

Pendergraft said the grassy commons of Touchdown Alley holds 20,000 people.

Details about ticketing, including the price, will be released at a press conference at 11 a.m., and information will be available on the convention and visitors bureau website, wacoheartoftexas.com.

Tickets sold beginning at noon on Friday for a watch party in Touchdown Alley will gain admission to viewing a grassy commons on the grounds of McLane Stadium.

"We're holding the event outside the stadium because scientists from Lowell and Baylor told us that when the eclipse becomes total, the temperature will drop and the air pressure will change so suddenly, that tens of thousands of people breathing inside the stadium would create a cloud in the stadium and no one could see the eclipse," Pendergraft said.

An eclipse of the sun happens when moon passes directly between the sun and Earth during daylight. In a total eclipse, the moon completely obscures the sun and creates nighttime conditions.

"The sky grows darker and shadows lengthen," Danielle Adams, chief of marketing and revenue for the Lowell Observatory said at the meeting Thursday. "Nighttime birds will start to sing. Crickets will start to sing."

Eye injuries can result from viewing a total eclipse with the unaided eye.

Many people from organizations all around McLennan County came to the town hall Thursday.

One man from the West Fair and Rodeo Association said he wanted to figure out a way to get people involved with the eclipse from West. He hoped the people would rent the fairgrounds.

People from city of Waco staff and the Waco-McLennan County Public Library attended, as did a Ross woman, Sara Lenart, who said she had a cow pasture to rent to tourists.

"I want to rent people spaces for their RVs," Lenart said. "We don't have hookups. It's a cow pasture, but people will able to enjoy the eclipse surrounded by nature."

Lenart also said she had eclipse T-shirts custom designed to give each person who rents an RV space.

The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 was the first to touch the continental U.S. since 1979 and the first to span the U.S. from coast to coast since 1918, according to the American Astronomical Society.

Next year's total solar eclipse will be the last one visible in the U.S. until 2045, scientists say.

Pendergraft said that the Lowell Observatory will send telescopes of varying sizes to be located in Touchdown Alley, and so will Baylor's physics department.

Ticketholders will have the opportunity to look through these telescopes, she said. Many astronomers from Lowell Observatory and Baylor University will be on hand at the event to help people view it safely, enjoy it and learn.

"We also invite anyone with a telescope to register it for the event and bring it," Pendergraft said. "And we ask them to share it with others."

Ticketholders bringing their own telescope will have a separate entry and astronomers will check each telescope to make sure it will be safe for viewing the total eclipse.

"We wouldn't want anyone to burn an eyeball," Pendergraft said.

She said many astronomy enthusiasts she knows will gladly share their knowledge and allow others to look through their telescopes. She also said that all ticketholders will receive a pair of special eclipse glasses with lenses certified for safe viewing of the totality.

Pendergraft said she had the opportunity a year ago to look at the sun through a telescope.

"To see the flaming loops come off the surface of the sun, through a telescope, was one of the most amazing events of my life," Pendergraft said. "I can't wait to see a total eclipse."

Buses to shuttle ticketholders to Touchdown Alley for the event will be very similar to what the city and the university did for football games this past football season. Attendees can park downtown and ride a bus to the event, Pendergraft said.

"For those with different abilities, ADA-compliant shuttles will run from the (Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative), to Touchdown Alley," she said.