TIF board OKs $2.6 million for Magnolia conversion of Trib building

Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board voted Thursday to recommend $2.6 million to assist Magnolia in renovating the Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave. into its corporate headquarters.

Magnolia's application for the economic development money shows the company will spent $13.6 million on the building, which will include a production studio for its programming on the new Magnolia Network, as well as a test kitchen, offices, meeting rooms and warehouse space.

“It allows us to bring together several disparate sites for our consolidated headquarters and presence for our business, bringing together a lot of teams,” Magnolia CFO Michael Rodriguez told the TIF board Thursday.

The project will renovate 70,000 of the building's 110,000 square feet, and the facility will house about 200 employees of Magnolia, just blocks away from Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco's biggest tourist attraction.

The newspaper will move this month to offices on the third floor of River Square Center, leaving its home of more than 70 years. The renovation of the 900 Franklin Ave. property is expected to be complete by summer of next year.