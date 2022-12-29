TIF board OKs $30 million for riverside projects downtown

The downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board granted more than $30 million in requests Thursday for the city of Waco and Catalyst Urban Development to help pay for a riverwalk overhaul, street work and parking garages serving Catalyst's ongoing Riverfront development and the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building.

The TIF Zone No. 1 board approved $28.2 million for the city of Waco to help reshape part of the downtown riverwalk on the western bank of the Brazos River, along with surrounding streets and pedestrian infrastructure. Catalyst Urban Development will receive an additional $2.4 million to put 250 parking spaces near the northwest corner of Clay Avenue and University Parks Drive under the city's control.

The city's plans for work on the riverwalk between Franklin Avenue and the Baylor Law School will be split into phases, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. $13.5 million of the TIF money approved Thursday will go to the stretch between Clay Avenue and the law school, which includes the portion that runs under Interstate 35. Designs include a foot bridge that will span an inlet behind the basketball arena.

“We spent a lot of time talking about how the riverwalk functions underneath I-35,” Cain said. “It’s a pretty long span. If not done correctly, it can seem uninviting.”

Cain said he and city staff members landed on the idea of a “water wall” feature that would help drown out the sound of traffic underneath the interstate and create a pleasant ambience.

Including the water wall, he estimated the overall costs will come to $25 million. Cain said the city will work throughout next year to get designs for the riverwalk approved with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He estimated construction will wrap up in 2025.

Another $1.3 million in TIF money approved for the city will go toward an effort to bury power lines along Clay Avenue and University Parks Drive. Cain estimated the work will cost between $2 million and $3 million. When it is done, power lines from Webster Avenue to I-35 will be underground.

The board approved $6 million for the city to build a parking garage at the northeast corner of Clay and University Parks.

The Waco City Council voted earlier this year to drop plans for a hotel on top of the parking garage.

Cain said the structure with the hotel would have been about 260 feet tall, dwarfing Baylor's 90-foot basketball arena next door, and building a foundation that could support the hotel would have been challenging and expensive.

He said Catalyst will have an update in January on another hotel becoming part of the Riverfront development farther upstream.

“There still is a great opportunity for a hotel in the Riverfront development, just not on top of the parking garage,” Cain said.

The city also got the TIF nod Thursday for $6.5 million to pay for work on University Parks Drive between Washington Avenue and I-35, and another $886,000 for work on traffic signals and other street work at University Parks and Clay.

Elm apartments

Broadway Place, a proposed apartment and retail development in the 500 block of Elm Avenue, also received TIF board approval for $350,000 to support its $8.2 million development plans. Nexsus founder Caitland Rodgers said the 47-unit complex will include nine one-bedroom units with monthly rent between $700 and $800, reserved for renters 45 and older who make $26,000 a year or less.

The Waco City Council has final say on TIF spending, which is funded by a portion of property taxes collected from businesses in the TIF zone.