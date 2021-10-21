TIF board recommends $5.5 million for Magnolia hotel project

The hotel's full-service restaurant will seat 200, and there will be more food and drink service options on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. Plans include renovating the existing building’s third-floor ballroom into a space for meetings and large events, including weddings.

“A lot of folks on our team and locally have told me they have great memories and the space is really beautiful,” Ebbott said.

The ballroom can seat “at least 200,” though he did not have an exact figure.

Once the parking lot is restriped and redeveloped, it will have 60 to 70 spots. Ebbott said it will still be a public lot for the most part, but the hotel likely will reserve parts of it for special events.

The second story will have a library. A library rendering included in the TIF meeting documents shows a grinning portrait of Chip Gaines over the fireplace. The library will be open to the public.

Ebbott said the plans have been approved by state and federal historical preservation boards.

He said the original plans included 38 hotel rooms, but that number dropped to 33 after both boards reported some of the gathering spaces slated for conversion into hotel rooms should remain as gathering spaces for the sake of historical preservation.