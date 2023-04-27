The board of a new tax increment financing zone that sprawls across much of Waco voted Thursday to expand its borders to take in 1,017 acres on the southwest edge of Waco, and also recommended $1.2 million for the Cameron Hall project at McLennan Community College.

Under the expansion proposal, TIF Zone No. 4 would take in undeveloped parts of Texas Central Park south of Highway 6 and west of Interstate 35.

The area, mostly owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation, includes the future site of the $1 billion Graphic Packaging International paper recycling mill as well as the Gateway Business Park that is planned along an extension of Gateway Boulevard.

The TIF zone, created in 2021, is meant to capture new property tax revenue generated in the zone and reinvest it in public improvements and development incentives. The expansion will require approval from the governing bodies of the TIF zone's three participating taxing entities: Waco, McLennan County and McLennan Community College.

The TIF boundary extension covers a majority of the Texas Central Park's underdeveloped land, according to city of Waco documents. Adding the land will bolster the TIF zone's ability to support infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks, water, sewer, storm sewer, and parks and trails that enhance economic and redevelopment opportunities, according to documents prepared for the TIF board.

The document shows that the current value of the expansion area is $25 million, while the existing TIF Zone No. 4 has $779 million in value. The plan projects that by the time the TIF Zone expires in 2051, the total taxable value of the TIF Zone will be $3.3 billion, with the majority coming from the expansion area.

Over the life of the TIF zone, it would capture an estimated $304.5 million for use within the zone, the projections show.

Also Thursday, the TIF No. 4 board recommended awarding $1.2 million to MCC to held demolish the old Cameron House and replace it with an event center, Cameron Hall, in the style of the historic home, including a refurbished courtyard. The Cameron House has been vacant since Art Center Waco moved out in 2017 because the building was structurally unsound.

Cameron Hall will be a multipurpose event center costing about $6 million, including banquet and conference space. It will also house the offices of the MCC Foundation.

Other sources of funding for Cameron Hall include a $2.5 million matching fund pledge by Waco philanthropist Clifton Robinson, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. His son Gordon suggested the alternative of a new building on the former house site, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Recent estimates show the new construction would cost $1 million less than renovations required to bring the historic Cameron House up to code, Stephen Benson, MCC vice president of finance and administration, told the board Thursday.

“It is very important to us to let community organizations the space,” Benson said. “We allow nonprofits to use our (event) facilities for free.”