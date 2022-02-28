TIF Zone weighs $73 million in Riverfront spending; Waco council to extend zone's life 20 years

In an email statement Monday to the Tribune-Herald, City Manager Bradley Ford said the proposed TIF contribution has decreased since the initial announcement.

Under the deal with Baylor, the city will have the right to book up to 90 days a year in programming at the new arena, which is estimated to cost $212.6 million. It will also receive land next to the arena where it will build a parking garage and full-service hotel with a private developer.

The city will receive developer proposals Friday for that hotel, which Ford estimated will cost between $60 million and $80 million.

The TIF board and Waco City Council will meet for a joint work session at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a TIF board vote on incentives and the future of the zone. The council will vote at its 6 p.m. business session whether to approve prolonging the TIF Zone’s life to 2052.