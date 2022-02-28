TIF Zone weighs $73 million in Riverfront spending; Waco council to extend zone's life 30 years

Correction: This story and headline have been edited to reflect that the life of the TIF would be extended 30 years to 2052.
The downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board on Tuesday will vote on $73 million in contributions to riverfront development including the Baylor University basketball arena, while the Waco City Council will vote on prolonging the zone’s life by 30 years.
Taken together, the riverfront-related contributions would be the largest in the 40-year history of the downtown zone, more than twice the $35 million it pledged to McLane Stadium in 2012.
The funding package includes $34 million to Baylor for its 7,500-seat Foster Pavilion at 650 S. University Parks Drive, and $34.1 million to the city of Waco for reconstructing the Riverwalk near the arena, building a parking garage, funding a “downtown implementation plan” for parking and pedestrian needs, and making road improvements on University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
Another $4.9 million would go to Catalyst Urban Development to extend its ongoing riverfront development with about $30 million in additional retail, restaurant and apartment uses between Clay and Webster avenues, as well as a second parking garage with 165 free public spaces.
The city of Waco and Baylor announced the riverfront partnership in December, with the city offering to seek TIF funds of about $97 million for the arena, garage parking and Riverwalk improvements.
In an email statement Monday to the Tribune-Herald, City Manager Bradley Ford said the proposed TIF contribution has decreased since the initial announcement.
Under the deal with Baylor, the city will have the right to book up to 90 days a year in programming at the new arena, which is estimated to cost $212.6 million. It will also receive land next to the arena where it will build a parking garage and full-service hotel with a private developer.
The city will receive developer proposals Friday for that hotel, which Ford estimated will cost between $60 million and $80 million.
The TIF board and Waco City Council will meet for a joint work session at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a TIF board vote on incentives and the future of the zone. The council will vote at its 6 p.m. business session whether to approve prolonging the TIF Zone’s life to 2052.
The TIF Zone was created in 1982 to resuscitate a downtown that fallen into steep decline, but it wasn’t until the 21st century that it grew into a dynamo for downtown economic development. The zone reaps the revenue from all the property tax base that has been added in the downtown area since 1982 and reinvests it in public improvements and economic incentives for new businesses. The value of that tax base has snowballed in recent years with the revival of downtown.
The TIF Zone partnership between Waco, McLennan County, McLennan Community College and Waco Independent School District was set to expire in December but can be extended. However, Waco ISD has indicated it cannot continue to participate because it will no longer have “grandfather” protections that current allow state aid to make up for the tax revenue it loses to the TIF Zone.
Ford said city staff will discuss the financial future of the TIF Zone at Tuesday’s meeting. He said extending the TIF Zone gives the riverfront project more flexibility to spread financing over several years while supporting contributions to other downtown projects.
Even with the loss of Waco ISD as a funding partner, the TIF is estimated to have a fund balance of $50 million by 2030, Ford said.