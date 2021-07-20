Tire company gets deal rolling on $900,000 tax break for Waco distribution center

"After evaluating several properties across the community, (they) identified a location in the Waco International Aviation Park as its preferred site for a distribution operation," she wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

King said Hesselbein Tire distributes about 30 brands, including major names such as Bridgestone, Firestone, Toyo and Michelin. He said he did not know offhand the independent retailers Hesselbein sells to in Greater Waco, "but if there weren't any there, we wouldn't be building there."

Paperwork provided to Waco City Council members Tuesday says Hesselbein Tire proposes to spend $14.5 million on real property improvements and about $1.56 million in personal property improvements. It will create 40 full-time jobs jobs, paying at least $15 per hour and offering health insurance benefits to all employees, according to the paperwork.

If it meets all requirements, Hesselbein stands to receive $526,204 in city tax breaks between 2023 and 2027. Waco, meanwhile, will receive $676,450 in new property tax revenue during the operation's first 10 years.

A resolution passed by McLennan County commissioners on Tuesday stipulates that each employee receive no less than $37,500 annually, that at least 80% of employees reside in the county and 40% in Waco.