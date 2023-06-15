Todd Interests, the real estate developer who earlier this year purchased the land that contained Fairfield Lake State Park, is prepared to go to court to stop the state from using eminent domain to buy the park.

The company has engaged legal counsel to protect its property rights, it announced Thursday morning at a press conference in Dallas. In a statement, the developer also accuses the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and Chair Arch “Beaver” Aplin III of making false statements and concealing information about the state’s attempts to buy Fairfield Lake State Park before Todd Interests purchased the property.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously Saturday in favor of using eminent domain to force Todd Interests to sell the property in Freestone County to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Commission members said eminent domain is a last resort to save the park and that the department had tried to negotiate with Todd Interests to buy the property, to no avail.

Texas Parks and Wildlife had leased the park since 1976 from the previous property owner, Vistra Energy, at no cost. In 2018, a coal-fired power plant on the property was closed down, and Vistra informed the state it intended to sell the 5,000-acre property that contains the lake and park. The lake, built as a cooling reservoir for the power plant, constitutes 2,400 acres of the property, and the park took up about 1,800 acres.

Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Cory Chandler said the department did not have the money or legislative authority to buy the property when it was initially put on the market. Chandler said the department attempted to negotiate with Vistra to purchase just the part of the property that contains the park, which Vistra declined.

Todd Interests finalized a $110.5 million deal earlier this year to buy the property. The developer has announced plans to build an upscale gated community and a golf course, with no public access to the lake.

“TPWD absolutely attempted, on many occasions, to purchase Fairfield Lake State Park, and once the property went under contract with Todd Interests, the department and its commission took persistent and extraordinary steps to negotiate an outcome that would support private property rights and Texas businesses like Todd Interests while preserving a public asset that has served millions of visitors through half a century,” Chandler said.

In a press release last weekend, Aplin said Parks and Wildlife offered Todd Interests a $20 million assignment fee, plus reimbursement up to $5 million in expenses as an incentive for the company to give up its contract to buy the property and allow Parks and Wildlife to buy it instead.

In its statement Thursday, Todd Interests says Aplin never disclosed that the proposal was contingent on Vistra Energy, the previous owner of the property, agreeing to sell to the state, which Vistra never did.

Todd Interests’ statement says Aplin never disclosed that the developer had sent the state a counteroffer for the lake on May 23, which the commission never responded to. The statement also says, contrary to a Parks and Wildlife press release from the weekend, that Todd Interests does not plan to divert water from the lake. Rather, the firm intends to use the lake’s fishing and boating venues at the “center” of its development plan, according to the statement.

The statement also says Parks and Wildlife has not been in contact with Todd Interests since June 1, when the deal was finalized to purchase the property.

Todd Interests also challenges the commission's characterization of its pursuit of eminent domain as a last resort. During its meeting Saturday, the commission asked the Parks and Wildlife director to draft a policy to restrict the department’s use of eminent domain to situations that are “extraordinary and unusual.”

“But the only extraordinary, unusual, or unique circumstance here is an unelected group of commissioners’ irresponsible use of power to deprive private landowners of their rights, to accomplish by force an outcome not supported by the Texas Legislature,” Todd Interests’ statement says. “If the Commission can do this to the Todd family, they can do it to any rancher, farmer, or property owner in Texas.”

The Parks and Wildlife Department is within its rights to use eminent domain to acquire the property since the state would be seizing the land for public use, said Jacob Merkord, a law partner at Marrs Ellis and Hodge, a firm that specializes in eminent domain cases. In the meantime, Todd Interests remains the legal owner of the property and it is up to the firm whether to continue with any development work, Merkord said.

He said the next step in the eminent domain process is for a third-party appraiser to determine the value of the property so the state can provide just compensation to Todd Interests.

Merkord said Todd Interests and the state must agree on a deal, and the company can take the state to court if it feels the appraised value is too low, or if it does not want to sell.

Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger, who spoke to the Parks and Wildlife Commission during Saturday’s meeting, said Thursday that Environment Texas has been advocating for Texas State Parks for almost 20 years and organized community members to help save Fairfield Lake State Park.

Metzger said he was disappointed to hear Todd Interests would be pursuing legal action, and that the state cannot afford to lose any state parks.

“It’s a slap in the face to the people of Texas and all the investments we put into it,” Metzger said. “It’s the centennial of the parks system. We should all be celebrating the system. This has been a sour note on the celebration. My hope is that there is still time to avoid a protractive legal battle, and Todd will finally accept an offer to buy the land.”

He said Fairfield Lake State Park is important to the community in Freestone County, as well as to the communities of Waco, Houston and Dallas, since the park is located within a couple hours’ drive from each city.

About 82,000 people annually visit the park, including about 12,000 who come from the Waco area, according to figures the Parks and Wildlife Department provided in February.

The department declined additional comment after the Todd Interests press conference and statement Thursday, citing pending legal action.