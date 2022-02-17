Top Cameron Park Zoo leader to be replaced by zoo veteran

Cameron Park Zoo Director Chris Vanskike is stepping down to move back to San Antonio a little more than two years after being appointed to the position, which will now be held by a 48-year Waco zoo veteran.
Johnny Binder, the zoo's deputy director, will replace Vanskike after he steps down March 4.
Vanskike worked for the San Antonio Zoo for 21 years before taking the director role in Waco, becoming the first person to hold the position after the city reorganized the zoo's leadership structure following the resignation of Jim Fleshman in 2018.
Binder served as interim director after Fleshman resigned and became deputy director under Vanskike.
“Johnny and I have worked very closely together over these past few years and his expertise in our industry has made him a great asset to our institution,” Vanskike said.
Vanskike started just after McLennan County passed a $14.5 million bond for new veterinary, educational and exhibit facilities, including a black-footed South African penguin exhibit.
“The City of Waco thanks Chris for his dedication to the Cameron Park Zoo,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said in a press release.
“In the past two years, Chris successfully navigated the Zoo through a global pandemic, various weather events including Winter Storm Uri, and sustained quality educational and conservation efforts maintaining a world-renowned institution.”
Vanskike attended the University of Missouri, moved to Texas in 1993 and worked in human resources before joining the San Antonio Zoo, where he worked his way up to vice president of operations, facilities and capital construction.
Meanwhile, Binder has 48 years of zookeeping experience, including at the Central Texas Zoo near Waco Regional Airport and its successor, Cameron Park Zoo, which opened in 1993. He oversaw the creation of the herpetarium at Cameron Park Zoo and has traveled to Borneo to assist in orangutan conservation efforts.
Binder had served as the zoo's interim director three times before being appointed by city officials to replace Vanskike.
"I'm very, very excited to see the next phase of our zoo become a reality, and that's because of a lot of support from our countywide bond, the city of Waco, of course, and the zoological society," Binder said.
The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society ran the city-owned zoo until 2018, when the director it appointed, Jim Fleshman, was asked to step down after an audit of cash-handling procedures at the zoo found lapses in financial security and policies.
After those problems came to light, the city reorganized its relationship with the zoo society, placing day-to-day operations under a director hired by the city and shifting most employees to the city payroll while allowing the zoo society to employ its own director to oversee fundraising efforts. The society chose longtime zoo official Terri Cox for that role in 2019.