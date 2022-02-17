Top Cameron Park Zoo leader to be replaced by zoo veteran

Vanskike attended the University of Missouri, moved to Texas in 1993 and worked in human resources before joining the San Antonio Zoo, where he worked his way up to vice president of operations, facilities and capital construction.

Meanwhile, Binder has 48 years of zookeeping experience, including at the Central Texas Zoo near Waco Regional Airport and its successor, Cameron Park Zoo, which opened in 1993. He oversaw the creation of the herpetarium at Cameron Park Zoo and has traveled to Borneo to assist in orangutan conservation efforts.

Binder had served as the zoo's interim director three times before being appointed by city officials to replace Vanskike.

"I'm very, very excited to see the next phase of our zoo become a reality, and that's because of a lot of support from our countywide bond, the city of Waco, of course, and the zoological society," Binder said.

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society ran the city-owned zoo until 2018, when the director it appointed, Jim Fleshman, was asked to step down after an audit of cash-handling procedures at the zoo found lapses in financial security and policies.

After those problems came to light, the city reorganized its relationship with the zoo society, placing day-to-day operations under a director hired by the city and shifting most employees to the city payroll while allowing the zoo society to employ its own director to oversee fundraising efforts. The society chose longtime zoo official Terri Cox for that role in 2019.

