Top McLennan County and state GOP leaders agree: Biden election was illegitimate

Top McLennan County Republican Party leaders agree with a recent resolution at the state party convention that President Joe Biden's election was not legitimate, though some stopped short of saying he is not the president of the United States.

Dr. Brad Holland, chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party, did not answer the questions of whether Biden is president or whether he voted for the resolution at the Republican Party of Texas state convention, which drew some 5,100 to Houston last Thursday through Saturday.

"The resolution speaks for itself," Holland said.

Local GOP leaders interviewed said attention on the resolution has been out of proportion with other elements of the convention. They said the gathering drew grassroots input from across the state and covered more important ground, including setting statements of policies and principles regarding a range of topics from border security and stopping taxpayer-funded lobbying to the elimination of abortion and protections against executive overreach.

The 2020 election resolution, which passed by a voice vote of delegates and alternates on the convention floor, reads as follows:

"We believe that the 2020 election violated Article 1 and 2 of the US Constitution, that various secretaries of state illegally circumvented their state legislatures in conducting their elections in multiple ways, including by allowing ballots to be received after November 3, 2020. We believe that substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas significantly affected the results in five key states in favor of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States. We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring your friends and family, volunteer for your local Republicans, and overwhelm any possible fraud."

Holland said that this assertion is not unreasonable.

Holland argued that in several states, secretaries of state acted with powers they did not have, allowing late votes and waiving signature requirements.

Jon Ker, former chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party and current member of the executive committee of the Republican Party of Texas, said he did vote in favor of the 2020 election resolution. He also affirmed that Biden is the president of the United States.

"(Biden) was sworn in," Ker said Wednesday. "Certainly he's the president."

In followup comments Thursday, Ker added: "What the resolution means is that the Republican Party of Texas takes a stance asserting its belief that the (2020 presidential) election was not legitimate."

Patty Castillo, president of the McLennan County Republican Women, was not present on the convention floor during the vote on the 2020 election resolution, but she said she supports it. Castillo would not say whether Biden is the president.

Delegates to the Texas GOP convention were chosen by county and senate district conventions that were held March 26, drawn from a pool of delegates chosen at precinct conventions. The convention also drew party leaders and Republican elected officials, who are also allowed to vote if they are present.

Committees met early in the week, and formal proceedings to determine what the party believes, what its principles are and to set the platform concluded Saturday, Ker said.

Holland downplayed the importance of the election resolution.

“Ninety-nine percent of the convention was forward-looking, toward a red wave and an election conducted with a high degree of integrity,” Holland said Thursday. “To pull out a minute portion of a long convention for a headline is disingenuous, inaccurate and misleading.”

Holland also pointed out that the resolution on the 2020 election was the last piece of business before the end of the convention.

“There was no debate on the merits of the resolution. The less than five minutes of discussion was over the procedures for passing resolutions. It was read and passed by acclamation, voices for, voices against,” Holland said.

State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, said Tuesday that he missed not only the vote on the 2020 election resolution, but also the votes on the about 300 platform planks and the entire last day of the convention.

"I didn't hear that resolution," Anderson said. "But, in general, I will say that we ought to audit elections."

He said a "lottery basis" could be used to choose which elections to audit.

"We audit banks and we audit veterinary practices, we ought to audit elections, too," said Anderson, a longtime veterinarian.

Neither Congressman Pete Sessions, R-Waco, nor his staff returned phone calls or emails this week seeking comment about the state Republican convention and the 2020 election resolution.