Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor

The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area.

Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates and an advisory committee composed of pedestrian and bicycle advocates started work on the City-Wide Trails Master Plan in January 2021.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said the plan won’t just serve as a guide for future development. It will also help the city qualify for federal and state dollars earmarked for trails.

“In many cases, construction funding up to 80% is available,” Balk said. “So it’s a deal that can’t be beat that requires planning and strategy and community discussion to compete well for those dollars. That’s a big piece of what this plan is trying to provide.”

Balk said the plan will be presented to the council in January for approval. It can be found online at https://bit.ly/3VdQDfG.

The plan calls for trails to be built in three five-year phases. It also proposes amenities such as bathrooms, water fountains and benches, along with lighting and security cameras.

First five years

The first five-year phase calls for some 16 miles of trail at a cost of $4.2 million to $8.9 million. That work is in addition to the $2.8 million trail recently funded by the Texas Department of Transportation that will run 1.2 miles along the old MKT railbed from Gholson Road to East Waco Drive.

That East Waco trail would be connected to the eastern riverwalk and to a new trail along Mary Avenue and Waco Creek that would extend west to the Floyd Casey redevelopment site.

The first phase also calls for connecting the river trail system to the existing Lake Waco dam trail by way of a roadside trail along Lake Shore Drive. The dam trail would be extended from Skeet Eason Road to China Spring Road.

Also included in the first phase is a 1.5-mile roadside trail along University Parks Drive from Mary Avenue to La Salle Avenue, passing by Baylor University.

Future segments

Over the next five to 10 years, the plan recommends extending the Mary Avenue corridor from the Floyd Casey site west along the Highway 84 corridor. The existing Cotton Belt Trail, which stretches from Trail Blazer Park in Harris Creek to the city of Waco landfill on Hannah Hill Road, would be extended toward McGregor.

In the same five-year period, the existing riverwalk trails would be extended along the Bosque River between the Lake Waco dam and the Brazos River, passing by the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

After the 10-year mark, the plan recommends completing the connection from the Mary corridor to the Cotton Belt Trail, while establishing an “outer loop” that can link Waco trails to neighboring cities and expand the system deeper into neighborhoods.

The plan also recommends working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a continuous trail around Lake Waco.

Building on MPO work

Balk said the master plan was informed by the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s active transportation plan, which lays out future trails, sidewalks, connections and improvements for the MPO and the Waco Planning Department.

“It’s a really strong move toward a very vibrant and active trail system,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said. “I think we’re planting some really good seeds with this plan.”

District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud said he is “excited” for the master plan, and said it reminds him of being able to ride a bike to work along Lady Bird Lake trail when he lived in Austin.

“I think we’re proceeding in a very coherent way, in trying to connect our major current trails now as we then move to further build out,” Borderud said. “Keep up the good work.”