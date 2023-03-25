Thousands on Saturday attended former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, an event that saw Trump resume themes centered on claims of a leaky southern border, a stolen 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden-induced economic hardships and Trump's rescuing of America by winning the 2024 election.

Attendees who spoke with the Tribune-Herald said they could not let pass the opportunity to show their support at a venue practically in their backyard. They wanted to convey that backing among hard-core MAGA fans has not waned, despite Trump's legal battles and what they see as unmerited political and personal attacks on Trump.

Most said Trump kicking off his campaign in Waco was a great idea, considering its central location in the state. Trump said he and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discussed launching his 2024 campaign efforts in Texas, which Trump won in both 2016 and 2020, and Trump suggested going "right to the heart of it," that being Waco. Political analysts have said Trump wanted a smaller venue away from major metro areas.

Trump lauded the gathered crowd, saying the view from above was impressive. Anticipating his arrival, murmurs went through the crowd any time a helicopter or other aircraft appeared on the horizon.

Tina Beth Horn, 59, attended with daughter Savanna Horn and, like others, said Trump deserves their support and they wanted to make him feel welcome in Waco.

"Trump has been through a lot, and deserves our support," Tina Beth Horn said.

"When the mainstream media attack Trump, they attack us," Waco businessman Daryl Smith said, referencing Trump backers as a group. "Look at this crowd. Biden couldn't fill up a coffee shop. But they say he won the election. That's ridiculous. The media slam Waco and defame Trump."

Red, white and blue Trump-themed apparel dominated the color scheme on Saturday. T-shirts and caps, available from a slew of vendors surrounding the venue, sported messages from funny to profane.

"Jesus Is My Savior, Trump Is My President," said one shirt. "We the people are pissed off," said another. Another said, "Everything is for sale at Traitor Joe's," an apparent reference to influence pedaling claims against President Biden and son Hunter Biden.

"If you're not wearing a Trump hat, it means you're a Democrat," said a hawker whose voice could be heard above the din.

Parking lots opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, but crowds reportedly began gathering hours before that. Melanie and Dave Hyatt, from Texarkana, said they spent the night in Waco and drove to the airport at 5:30 a.m.

A makeshift parking site manifested itself well away from the staging area at Waco Regional Airport. Hundreds of vehicles broke ranks with the bumper-to-bumper traffic leading directly to the venue, where designated parking areas had been marked off, and created an ad hoc parking lot of their own near China Spring Road and Uncle Worm's Texas Cuisine restaurant.

Restaurant employees delivered brisket sandwiches to Waco Police Department officers parked in the vicinity, while also offering $5 brisket sandwiches to motorists stuck in traffic on China Spring Road.

The crowd grew throughout the afternoon, some attendees hoofing it from that ad hock parking lot to Waco Regional Airport. Upon arrival, guests would join lines that moved slowly, shuffling attendees from one stage of entry to another. A Waco police officer, who said he could not identify himself because he was not an authorized spokesperson, said the event was "very orderly: no protesters, no arguments, no fights."

He said estimates that 15,000 people would attend the rally sounded reasonable, considering his experience working events and the movement of attendees into Waco Regional during the afternoon.

Age and ethnic diversity was on display at the rally. Young families pushed babies in strollers. Older people arrived using walkers.

Tiffany Brooks, 38, from Riesel, said she likes that Trump is plain spoken.

"He says what is on his mind, and really doesn't mind if what he says offends you," Brooks said. "And he does what he says he will do."

Brooks said she has become more political with age, that she has passed from her "young and dumb" stage, and now can appreciate someone like Trump who is not polished, as she put it, but gets things done.

Diana Guajardo said, "Hispanics are moving to the right. I didn't know if we would be able to make it. My husband has been having health problems, but we decided, 'Trump is here. We have to go.'"

Guajardo, who attended with her husband, Saul, said Trump could fix the border problem, as he did before, and would effectively deal with inflation.

"He deserves the four years he earned in the first place in 2020," Diana Guajardo said. "More Hispanics support Trump than people realize."

Trump has continued to repeat false claims about the 2020 election, and none of his or his supporters' formal actions to challenge the results were upheld.

Trump arrived shortly before 6 p.m., his plane circling the airport as attendees intently looked to the heavens. He wrapped up at 7:32 in the evening, though quite a few fans did not last that long.

About 30 minutes into the rally, the crowd began to thin, with people getting a head start on the walk back to the parking lots, designated and otherwise. Several leaving early said they accomplished what they wanted to achieve by showing up for the rally, enduring traffic and long lines. Some said after hours on the tarmac, they were tired, hungry or both and wanted to get home.

Republican luminaries joining Trump in Waco included Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, businessman Mike Lindell, who launched the My Pillow company, and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.