Two affordable housing projects get nod for subsidies

Two housing developments aiming to serve low-income renters got the backing of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. boards Thursday, and officials hope more are on the way.

The boards unanimously approved deals allowing public subsidies for the Reserve at 4th Street, a 240-unit development with 36 income-limited units, and Gholson Street Housing, an 84-unit complex that will give preference to military veterans. At the meeting, Waco Housing Authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said she hopes Greater Waco gets 2,000 more low-income units by her retirement in a little more than three years.

Gholson Street Housing would arise at the southwest corner of Gholson Road and Herring Avenue, near the Waco Housing Authority's Estella Maxey Place apartments. Developer Brennen Campbell owns 35 acres there and has agreed to sell 10 acres for the project, Hopping said. She said North Carolina-based Blue Ridge Atlantic Development sought a deal that will exempt the project from property taxes and allow the sale of federal tax credits to investors.

The Waco Public Facility Corp. board, whose members also serve as the Waco Housing Authority board, approved local participation.

Hopping said residents could expect to pay $700 to $800 a month if their income falls between 30% and 80% percent of the $74,200 family median income locally. Income limits vary with the number of people in a household. She said residents whose income falls closer to 30% of the median may receive vouchers for their rent.

The Gholson Street complex "is meant to be a place to heal," and will include a workout area, space where doctors and nurses may conduct interviews, counseling rooms, and perhaps areas to provide financial guidance, Hopping said. Each unit will have a separate bedroom, living area, kitchen and bathroom.

A groundbreaking is expected in early 2024 if all goes well, she said.

The Reserve at 4th potentially will rise at South Fourth Street and Boyd Lane, near Gurley Park. Denver-based Pivotal Developers proposes to build 240 apartment units. It will designate 36 units for occupancy by residents whose income falls between 60% and 80% of the local median. Hopping said The 36 will become eligible for project based vouchers, meaning vouchers are assigned to the property, not individuals, and rent is determined by income.

Other units would be priced closer to market rates, though lower rates remain a possibility in some circumstances, Hopping said.

Pivotal asked the Waco Public Facility Corp. to issue bonds on its behalf, allowing the bonds to be tax-free, and to clear the way for federal tax credits to sell to investors, she said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs must examine and approve the transactions before they move forward.

"I think Waco has become a building hotspot," Hopping said of activity involving builders of low-income housing. "People are aware of our need for housing at all income levels."

She said the timetable for building The Reserve at 4th Street should mirror that of Gholson Street Housing, with a groundbreaking in early 2024.