Two District 4 council candidates run afoul of campaign rules

Two candidates running for the District 4 Waco City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election got dinged by the Texas Ethics Commission for campaign materials that violated campaign law.

The commission told Rick Allen, a veterans service caseworker who served on the council from 2007 to 2009, that he could not reuse campaign signs that read “re-elect Allen” because they imply Allen is the incumbent.

Allen said he plans to tape over the word “re-elect” on all of his campaign signs and write the words “again elect” in its place. Allen said he did not mean to mislead anyone with the signs, which were left over from his 2009 re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, incumbent Darius Ewing recently sent out email newsletters that included the phrase “Vote Ewing” superimposed on his photo. The newsletter lacked a campaign disclaimer, which is required of campaign material, according to the ethics commission.

Ewing, a real estate agent at Rydell Real Estate, was appointed by the Waco City Council to fill the vacancy left by District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who had to step down in July because he moved out of the district. Meek, a former coworker of Ewing, is running for mayor in the Nov. 3 election that also includes other council seats.