Two District 4 council candidates run afoul of campaign rules

Two candidates running for the District 4 Waco City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election got dinged by the Texas Ethics Commission for campaign materials that violated campaign law.
The commission told Rick Allen, a veterans service caseworker who served on the council from 2007 to 2009, that he could not reuse campaign signs that read “re-elect Allen” because they imply Allen is the incumbent.
Allen said he plans to tape over the word “re-elect” on all of his campaign signs and write the words “again elect” in its place. Allen said he did not mean to mislead anyone with the signs, which were left over from his 2009 re-election campaign.
Meanwhile, incumbent Darius Ewing recently sent out email newsletters that included the phrase “Vote Ewing” superimposed on his photo. The newsletter lacked a campaign disclaimer, which is required of campaign material, according to the ethics commission.
Ewing, a real estate agent at Rydell Real Estate, was appointed by the Waco City Council to fill the vacancy left by District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who had to step down in July because he moved out of the district. Meek, a former coworker of Ewing, is running for mayor in the Nov. 3 election that also includes other council seats.
Whoever is elected to the District 4 seat will serve in the position for six months, until a May 2021 election that will determine who holds the seat for the next two years. Council elections are normally held in May, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed this year.
“I’ve been in Waco a long time, 30 years,” Allen said. “I’ve never had an election for a city council member on the same ballot as the president of the United States. It’s supposed to be a nonpartisan election… it’s really creating, in my mind, some discordant views of the election. People have asked me if I’m the Republican or the Democrat.”
Ashlea Holt, Palmer’s campaign manager, said District 4 residents have been discussing Allen’s signs for weeks.
“I think many people consider them to be misleading since Rick hasn’t held a council seat in over 10 years,” Holt said. “I don’t know what the resolution should be, they’ve been up for over a month. But I think in the age of misinformation, voters need reliable information to cast informed ballots.”
Ewing said he started the newsletter a few weeks ago out of a desire to spread information about current events and city business, such as COVID-19. He said including the photo was an oversight on his part.
“I’m changing it right now as we speak,” Ewing said during an interview Monday. He said the communication did not involve city money and cost nothing but time. He said the newsletter went out only to people who requested it.
A public official’s newsletters can’t “support or oppose a candidate for nomination or election to a public office or office of political party, a political party, or a public officer," according to a Texas Ethics Commission document called “A Short Guide to the Prohibition Against Using Political Subdivision Resources For Political Advertising in Connection with an Election,” last revised in October 2017.
Ewing re-sent his latest newsletter Monday with a political disclaimer attached, and he plans to replace the image in the future.
Palmer filed a complaint with the city secretary’s office about Allen’s signs on Sept. 18. City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said only the commission has the authority to order a candidate to stop violating campaign ethics. Penalties could include fines, and final opinions on violations are posted to the ethics commission website.
When someone tells Hudson about a violation in a local race she contacts the ethics commission for feedback about the situation, then relays that information to the candidate in question.
“For any complaint we receive we will let the candidate know, and give them an opportunity to make a correction or not,” Hudson said. “Ultimately, whether they make that change or not, we can’t enforce that because it’s the commission that enforces that.”
Hudson said in the past she’s had candidates scrap piles of signs and fliers that were deemed improper, however unintentional. She said it’s not uncommon for a candidate to forget something necessary, like a campaign disclaimer stating who paid for it, and most candidates comply once the commission raises an issue.
“This is the most that I’ve ever seen complaints brought to my attention,” Hudson said. “It doesn’t mean things weren’t wrong before, but this is the first time it’s all been brought to our attention.”
