Two retail projects near Magnolia Market get board OK for TIF grants

Two projects in close proximity to Magnolia Market at the Silos got the preliminary OK for public backing Thursday.
The Tax Increment Financing Zone board recommended Jill Barrett and Holly Dunham receive $65,803 of their $76,327 request for a plan to create a retail space in the 2,578 square foot building at 407 S. Eighth St., better known as the old Brake and Clutch building. The board also recommended a $350,000 grant for Heritage on Webster, which would include a cafe and "experiential" retail operation at 823 Webster Ave. similar to the Homestead Craft Village at Homestead Heritage.
The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue from downtown properties to provide incentives for further development in the area, and the city council has final say on all TIF grants.
An anchor tenant of the building Barrett and Dunham plan to renovate would be Jimmy Don Holmes of JDH Iron Designs, who was a recurring guest on "Fixer Upper" and well known to fans of the show. Waco Tours may also be a tenant.
“I’m so excited because it’s going to be a really beautiful project when it’s done,” Barrett said. “We’re going to have retail, and there’s going to be some parking there. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the neighborhood.”
Barrett said the site needed environmental remediation before the building could be renovated. Plans include repaired and widened sidewalks, new landscaping and improved lighting, curbs and gutters.
Barrett said she also owns the building next door, at 401 S. Eighth St., but is focusing on the Brake and Clutch building for now. The TIF grant would fund sidewalk work along the entire property.
“We just feel like from an aesthetic point of view and a safety point of view for guests walking across that sidewalk, it needs to be handled from Jackson all the way across our property,” Barrett said.
Heritage on Webster, the second project recommended for approval, returned to the TIF board after six months. Originally presented as a combination of short term rentals, retail space and a café, the project was turned down by Waco City Council in February after council members said they did not want to encourage more hotels in the downtown area, where several are already under construction. The TIF board recommended the project receive the full $350,000 requested.
Andrew Taylor, who presented the project, is also a general manager at Café Homestead at Homestead Heritage. Now, plans for the property at 823 Webster Ave. include a café that will serve breakfast and lunch alongside “experiential” retail similar to the Homestead Craft Village at Homestead Heritage.
“What we want to do with this project is bring that artisan craft to downtown Waco as well as bringing a small breakfast and lunch café concept,” Taylor said.
In an interview after Thursday's TIF board meeting, Taylor said Heritage on Webster LLC is still deciding what to do with the open space that would have housed short term rental cottages and a common area.
The two main buildings planned for the cafe and retail space would have stucco, brick and glass exteriors with frames made using timber reclaimed from barns in Ontario, Canada, and Pennsylvania. Reclaimed and repurposed barns are a specialty of Homestead Heritage and its offshoots.
The TIF grant would include money to extend a sewer line bordering the property, running parallel to Ninth Street.
