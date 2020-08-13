Two retail projects near Magnolia Market get board OK for TIF grants

Two projects in close proximity to Magnolia Market at the Silos got the preliminary OK for public backing Thursday.

The Tax Increment Financing Zone board recommended Jill Barrett and Holly Dunham receive $65,803 of their $76,327 request for a plan to create a retail space in the 2,578 square foot building at 407 S. Eighth St., better known as the old Brake and Clutch building. The board also recommended a $350,000 grant for Heritage on Webster, which would include a cafe and "experiential" retail operation at 823 Webster Ave. similar to the Homestead Craft Village at Homestead Heritage.

The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue from downtown properties to provide incentives for further development in the area, and the city council has final say on all TIF grants.

An anchor tenant of the building Barrett and Dunham plan to renovate would be Jimmy Don Holmes of JDH Iron Designs, who was a recurring guest on "Fixer Upper" and well known to fans of the show. Waco Tours may also be a tenant.

“I’m so excited because it’s going to be a really beautiful project when it’s done,” Barrett said. “We’re going to have retail, and there’s going to be some parking there. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the neighborhood.”