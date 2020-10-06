Two Waco City Council candidates run afoul of campaign ethics rules

Kelly Palmer also is running for the seat. Palmer is a social worker with Communities in Schools and a lecturer in the Baylor University School of Social Work.

Whoever is elected to the District 4 seat will serve in the position for six months, until a May 2021 election that will determine who holds the seat for the next two years. Council elections are normally held in May, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed this year.

“I’ve been in Waco a long time, 30 years,” Allen said. “I’ve never had an election for a city council member on the same ballot as the president of the United States. It’s supposed to be a nonpartisan election… it’s really creating, in my mind, some discordant views of the election. People have asked me if I’m the Republican or the Democrat.”

Ashlea Holt, Palmer’s campaign manager, said District 4 residents have been discussing Allen’s signs for weeks.

“I think many people consider them to be misleading since Rick hasn’t held a council seat in over 10 years,” Holt said. “I don’t know what the resolution should be, they’ve been up for over a month. But I think in the age of misinformation, voters need reliable information to cast informed ballots.”