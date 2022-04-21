TxDOT leaders: Rebuilt I-35 in Waco on track to fully open by year's end

The $341 million project to widen and rebuild a 6.7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco is coming along faster than expected, and the widened highway is on track to be fully open by year's end, area transportation officials said Thursday.
Texas Department of Transportation officials originally projected a late 2024 finish date for the project, which started in April 2019. But the contractor, Webber LLC, set a goal early on to finish the project in 2023. The company has continued to stay ahead of schedule, said Jeff Jackson, an engineer in TxDOT's Waco area office.
"We're looking at having everything opened by the end of the year," Jackson told the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board on Thursday.
He said the project was 85% complete by the end of March. Webber has finished rebuilding the Brazos River bridge and all the crossings of Interstate 35 except for the Business 77 overpass within the project zone between 12th Street and the north end of Loop 340.
Bellmead police: Six bikers arrested on organized criminal activity charge after assault
Mike Copeland: Central Freight complex; Shorty's growing; Sales tax holiday; Hispanic Chamber president
Waco ISD District 4 candidates differ on leadership, priorities
Waco police identify victim in murder investigation
Midway ISD approves $2.3 million in pay raises, citing competition, housing costs
San Diego architectural firm to buy, develop The Containery in downtown Waco
Teacher support, Waco ISD culture among concerns for at-large board candidates
McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 14, 2022
Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
Proposed Floyd Casey development would bring brownstones, retail, big parks investment
New Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber president has big plans
Cullen Smith, leading Waco attorney and civic leader, dies at 96
Waco police open murder investigation after finding man shot at his home
Rural water providers seek American Rescue Plan funds from McLennan County
New assembly muffling portion of SpaceX noise in McGregor
Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes, an MPO board member, said the speed of the project has been impressive, and it will benefit economic development in Waco.
"The timeline's compression is just fantastic," Holmes said.
He asked TxDOT officials what accounted for the expedited progress.
TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said incentives in the contract will allow Webber to receive up to $15 million if it meets certain milestones on time.
"The way we incentivized the project, we went fishing, and we knew what we wanted to fish for, and we got the fish we wanted," Swiatek said. "We found a contractor that knew how to execute" the project.
Swiatek said such incentives are becoming common in major road contracts.
"When you have something of this magnitude, (the incentive structure) puts them on our side of the table to solve problems as we move through projects," he said.
Jackson said in the next month or two new crossings are expected to connect to frontage roads and fully open to traffic, including the crossing for 11th and 12th streets, which closed for demolition early in the project.
Under the old design, traffic on 11th and 12th streets crossed Interstate 35 on an overpass. Now Interstate 35 crosses over 11th and 12th streets, which are at ground level. Crews are expected in coming weeks to finish paving work on the new at-grade roadway, Jackson said.
TxDOT Waco District spokesperson Jake Smith said that while the project is coming quickly, some items such as landscaping may need to be finished in early 2023.
Interstate 35 widening project through Waco: 2019-2022
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
North of Waco Drive, a new section of northbound I-35 is in use for the first time since the $341 million reconstruction and widening started in April 2019. To the south, traffic in both directions continues to share what will eventually be the southbound side of the highway.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
As the interstate crosses Waco Drive, traffic in both directions still shares what will be the southbound side of the highway. Just to the north though, the northbound traffic now shifts to new northbound pavement.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2021
Metal support beams span over University Parks Drive as expansion of Interstate 35 continues.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Heavy machinery works on a bridge ramp on the northbound lane of Interstate 35 under construction and making an illusion of the 22-story Alico being buried.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Work continues on the northbound main lanes, with the now-complete southbound side carrying traffic in both directions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
A northbound Interstate 35 overpass takes shape at the Fourth and Fifth street intersection. The project includes nine bridges in each direction, including the Brazos River crossing.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
The newly built southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 are carrying traffic in both directions while work continues on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Webber LLC has an average of 150 people at a time working on the I-35 expansion through Waco, with peaks of 230, plus subcontractors.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound overpass at Business 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound Interstate over passes on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets (left) is temporarily carrying traffic in both directions while the northbound side is rebuilt.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Demolition is set to start Monday, March 29 and continue for five days on the northbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets. Crews took down and cleared northbound overpasses last week at University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets on Wednesday, March 10.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: October 2020
Massive support metal beams are installed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at University Parks Drive as construction continues on the $341 project to rebuild the interstate through Waco. The southbound lanes are closed as new overpasses are being constructed all along the route, and when that work is finished in mid-2021, the northbound side will close.
ROD AYDELOTTE, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work proceeds on the Brazos River bridge. The overall Interstate 35 project is on track for completion in 2023.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Working on barges in a river creates a whole host of construction challenges, according to TxDOT public information officer Jake Smith.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Piers are being installed in the Brazos River for the southbound lane of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
All main-lane traffic has been shifted to the northbound roadbed as work proceeds on the southbound lanes at the Brazos River bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 expansion, including a new southbound bridge that will span the Brazos River near McLane Stadium.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work continues on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
The original southbound bridge was demolished in March 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work has begun on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams (above) in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
Piers are in place for the new Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth-Fifth streets in mid-June 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
Crews install supports for the new 11th-12th Street bridge and remove old supports between there and Fourth-Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction, looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of construction on Interstate 35, looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from Forrest Street.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
Construction progresses on Interstate 35, seen here looking south from the Forrest Street Bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of I-35 construction looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A woman walks on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University where a sidewalk message from TxDOT warns pedestrians and cyclists about construction.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A message for pedestrians and cyclists from TxDOT on a sidewalk on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University directs them to alternative routes during I-35 construction.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking north from near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city's shelter-in-place order.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
The southbound lane of Interstate 35 near Bellmead in late March 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking south from near Forrest Street, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city’s shelter-in-place order.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
A TxDOT message board regarding the coronavirus outbreak informs drivers along Interstate-35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Workers prepare new bridge supports at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
TxDOT initially altered the design the the highway, raising the main lanes by several feet, to avoid floodwaters during a 50-year flood event.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 near Fifth Street.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 overpass at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges crossing the Brazos River. The main-lane bridges will be removed and replaced with wider and higher bridges that will give I-35 travelers a view of the river through Waco.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is assembled and loaded Thursday at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
An aerial view looking north up Interstate 35 shows the crossing at the Brazos River. The middle main lanes will be removed and replaced with bridges carrying a total of eight lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: November 2019
Webber LLC crews have been building new southbound frontage roads between University Parks Drive and Fourth Street in downtown Waco, resulting in long lines along the existing frontage roads.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Northbound I-35 near Loop 340 in Bellmead remains one of the most congested areas in the 6-mile local construction zone.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A number of exits and on-ramps along Interstate 35, including this one in Bellmead, are closed, leaving local drivers scrambling to gain access to the roadway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic flows in the southbound lane of Interstate 35 south of Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A bike rider pedals his way down the access road next to the northbound lane of Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic slows at the Loop 340 exit ramp on southbound Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A piece of a box culvert is transported on a flatbed trailer past Fourth Street on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road. The blocks will form drainage tunnels near 11th Street that will allow Waco Creek to pass under the interstate.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Interstate 35: November 2019
Access road along southbound lane of Interstate 35 backed up in-between University Parks drive and Fourth Street.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Temporary Interstate 35 lanes sit ready for southbound traffic to be shifted to the northbound side of the old median. A $341 million project to overhaul a 6.7-mile stretch of the highway through Waco started in April and is scheduled to last at least until late 2022.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: Baylor homecoming parade
The Baylor Golden Wave Band crosses Fourth Street at Interstate 35 in the middle of the construction zone on Oct. 12, 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Crews were expected to close the southbound frontage road between Ninth and 12th street during the first week of October 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Traffic backs up along southbound Interstate 35 Fourth-Fifth streets as construction continues.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
A motorist pulls into a temporary McDonald's entrance from the Interstate access road near downtown.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Sascee’s co-owner John Neal said business has dropped off noticeably since the nearby 11th Street bridge over I-35 closed, especially among the “Baylor crowd.”
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man navigates crossing the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, which is under construction at Fifth Street in September 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man makes his way across the Interstate 35 frontage road in the construction zone at Fifth Street.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic goes around a stuck 18-wheeler that got jammed on a tight turn on the southbound Interstate frontage road at Fifth street, which backed up traffic for 20 minutes. The truck finally managed to back its way out of the turn and traffic returned to normal.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic along southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 backs up at Fourth-Fifth streets after the southbound main lane bridge was demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
Traffic is seen in September 2019 along Fifth Street after the southbound main-lane bridge was demolished that formerly carried traffic over Fourth-Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes south of the Brazos River.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Baylor
Drivers head from downtown Waco toward Interstate 35 and Baylor on University Parks Drive. Labor Day weekend and closures on and along I-35 are adding to Baylor’s football game day traffic challenges.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Baylor move-in day
Traffic along Interstate 35 is slowed near the exit for Baylor University on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Traffic was slow, but did not directly impact move-in days for students as the university and Texas Department of Transportation devised alternative routes around I-35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews near 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
The northbound lane of Interstate 35 is backed up due to a wreck on the bridge before the Waco Drive exit in Bellmead. Friday's late five o'clock didn't help matters as traffic was a standstill in both directions.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
A bulldozer makes it way down the median between northbound (right) and southbound lanes of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Concrete supports stay standing after metal beams have removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge deck along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Concrete supports stay standing after metal beams have removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge deck along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal beams removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge are piled up along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Workers prepare to haul away chunks of the 11th and 12th street bridge deck in late July 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Much of the deck has been removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge over Interstate 35, where the now-exposed metal beams are set to be pulled down in late July 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal supports are visible on the 11th-12th street bridge Saturday as crews work through the process of demolishing the bridge. An 11th-12th street underpass will replace the bridge by the time the interstate widening is complete.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal supports are visible as decking is being removed from the 11th-12th street bridge that is in the process of being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 passes under the 11th-12th street bridge that is in the process of being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Workers rest inside a section of a box culvert waiting to be installed under Interstate 35 near the 11th Street underpass that is being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Most of the exit ramp to Fourth-Fifth streets (bottom left) has been removed on the southbound side of Interstate 35 as traffic and construction continue through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Traffic slows down near Fifth Street as cars move through the construction zone heading northbound.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Northbound traffic slows down near Bellmead on a lane-reduced Interstate 35, which will be a daily occurrence as construction continues.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Heavy machinery works on the northbound access road of Interstate 35 near the 11th Street bridge, .
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
A man walks over the closed 11th Street bridge, which was slated for demolition Wednesday night.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Interstate 35, looking north, as it heads through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Traffic flows along Interstate 35 north of the Brazos River through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Nightly Interstate 35 lane closures are planned.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Northbound traffic slows as it approaches the work zone for the I-35 widening project in June 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Southbound traffic slows in the work zone for the I-35 widening project in June 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Excavators hammer away the remains of the pedestrian bridge between Baylor and downtown on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
"The Eighth Street pedestrian bridge, an unlovely relic of concrete and chain link that carried generations safely over Interstate 35 to and from Baylor University, passed into transportation history Thursday night. It was 53. Cause of its demise was progress, in the form of the widening of Interstate 35 from six lanes to eight. Crews with Webber LLC worked with almost surgical precision Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights to take the structure down in stages, without ever having to close all the mainlanes of the freeway at once. There are no plans to replace it, given the cost and difficulty of meeting slope requirements for wheelchair-accessible ramps, Texas Department of Transportation officials have said."
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Heavy equipment demolished the pedestrian bridge at Eighth Street over Interstate 35 on May 30.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
By Friday morning, May 31, 2019, hardly a trace was left of the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Vehicles pass by the I-35 pedestrian bridge, which was being razed in late May 2019.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Lauren Ford (left) and Emily Burden (right) cross the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35 in early May 2019. It will soon be closed and demolished as part of a project to widen the interstate.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: May 2019
Northbound traffic slows on Interstate 35 on May 30, 2019 as it approaches a construction zone expected to remain active into 2024.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: May 2019
A view of the southbound lane of Interstate 35 as construction continues on May 24, 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelottee