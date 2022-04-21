TxDOT leaders: Rebuilt I-35 in Waco on track to fully open by year's end

The $341 million project to widen and rebuild a 6.7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco is coming along faster than expected, and the widened highway is on track to be fully open by year's end, area transportation officials said Thursday.

Texas Department of Transportation officials originally projected a late 2024 finish date for the project, which started in April 2019. But the contractor, Webber LLC, set a goal early on to finish the project in 2023. The company has continued to stay ahead of schedule, said Jeff Jackson, an engineer in TxDOT's Waco area office.

"We're looking at having everything opened by the end of the year," Jackson told the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board on Thursday.

He said the project was 85% complete by the end of March. Webber has finished rebuilding the Brazos River bridge and all the crossings of Interstate 35 except for the Business 77 overpass within the project zone between 12th Street and the north end of Loop 340.

Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes, an MPO board member, said the speed of the project has been impressive, and it will benefit economic development in Waco.

"The timeline's compression is just fantastic," Holmes said.

He asked TxDOT officials what accounted for the expedited progress.

TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said incentives in the contract will allow Webber to receive up to $15 million if it meets certain milestones on time.

"The way we incentivized the project, we went fishing, and we knew what we wanted to fish for, and we got the fish we wanted," Swiatek said. "We found a contractor that knew how to execute" the project.

Swiatek said such incentives are becoming common in major road contracts.

"When you have something of this magnitude, (the incentive structure) puts them on our side of the table to solve problems as we move through projects," he said.

Jackson said in the next month or two new crossings are expected to connect to frontage roads and fully open to traffic, including the crossing for 11th and 12th streets, which closed for demolition early in the project.

Under the old design, traffic on 11th and 12th streets crossed Interstate 35 on an overpass. Now Interstate 35 crosses over 11th and 12th streets, which are at ground level. Crews are expected in coming weeks to finish paving work on the new at-grade roadway, Jackson said.