The Waco District of the Texas Department of Transportation received an excellence award for the $350 million Interstate 35 reconstruction project that widened the highway between 12th Street and the north end of Loop 340.

The Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the Waco district with the Operations Excellence First Place Award in the large project category, TxDOT announced last week in a press release. More than 80 projects from 36 Western states were nominated for awards ranging from quality of life to operations excellence and best use of technology, the press release says.

Construction on the project began in April 2019, and the main travel lanes of the highway were reopened in August 2022. Originally envisioned as one big project improving I-35 between North and South Loop 340, the project was split into two phases in 2017 over funding concerns.

The completed project, known as the 4B phase, reconstructed the 6-mile stretch of highway and widened it from six to eight lanes, reconstructed 18 bridges, improved frontage roads, updated drainage, added new sidewalks and incorporated “unique aesthetic features and technology,” the press release says.

According to the transportation awards website, projects nominated for operational excellence should demonstrate the ability to operate and maintain the existing transportation system as safely and efficiently as possible.

The site says projects should make effective use of transportation assets and processes that allow for cost-effective, near-term solutions.

“This coveted award is the result of the TxDOT Waco District employees who worked relentlessly during the project to ensure its timely completion,” TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said in the release. “Additionally, the colossal undertaking of a project this large required a team of contractors, suppliers and consultants that embraced TxDOT’s bold vision and delivered. Our project partners in Webber, LLC, their subcontractors and suppliers and our Consultant BGE were second to none and deserve recognition for their efforts.”

The website says projects are judged for based on their ability to increase safety, reduce congestion and benefit the local and regional community and economy while also demonstrating public support for the project and effective communication with the public regarding the project.

The press release says the project eased traffic and made the highway safer in Bellmead and Waco.

When the project was "substantially completed" late last year, it was five months ahead of schedule, the press release says.

While construction is still ongoing at some highway underpasses on “punch list items,” total completion is expected by the end of next month, TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said.