 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Rep. Sessions to host Nov. 8 town hall meeting in Waco
0 comments

U.S. Rep. Sessions to host Nov. 8 town hall meeting in Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will host a town hall meeting in Waco for residents of Texas' 17th Congressional District on Nov. 8.

The meeting will be at the University High School Performing Arts Center, 3201 S. New Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The congressman said he will provide an overview on important issues and listen to constituent concerns and answer questions.

Sessions was sworn in this January after winning election in November to the District 17 seat, which includes Bryan-College Station and several rural counties along with McLennan County. He previously served 11 terms in Congress representing the Dallas area until he was defeated in 2018. He now lists his address as Waco, the city where he lived for much of his youth.

A briefly item in Monday's Tribune-Herald erroneously said the town hall meeting is tonight.

Pete Sessions mug

Sessions

 Pete Sessions photo, provided
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert