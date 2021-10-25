U.S. Rep. Sessions to host Nov. 8 town hall meeting in Waco

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will host a town hall meeting in Waco for residents of Texas' 17th Congressional District on Nov. 8.
The meeting will be at the University High School Performing Arts Center, 3201 S. New Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The congressman said he will provide an overview on important issues and listen to constituent concerns and answer questions.
Sessions was sworn in this January after winning election in November to the District 17 seat, which includes Bryan-College Station and several rural counties along with McLennan County. He previously served 11 terms in Congress representing the Dallas area until he was defeated in 2018. He now lists his address as Waco, the city where he lived for much of his youth.
A briefly item in Monday's Tribune-Herald erroneously said the town hall meeting is tonight.
Tommy Witherspoon
Staff writer at the Waco Tribune-Herald covering courts and criminal justice.
