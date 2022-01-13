Under new name, HOT Behavioral Health Network adjusts to provide future service

HOT Behavioral Health Network Executive Director Daniel Thompson said the Crisis Hub is part of a national shift in how community mental health and social services are provided, with an emphasis on patient outcome rather than funding formulas driven by the numbers of people served or services provided.

“The question is are people getting better or are we seeing them return,” Thompson said.

Last year, the network won state approval as a Certified Behavioral Health Clinic, which qualifies it for state and federal funding of certain behavioral, rehabilitation, disability and substance abuse services.

The regional agency recently adopted a new name, both to align with its Certified Behavioral Health Clinic status and the umbrella of social and health services it maintains. Thompson, who is in his second year as director after more than two decades with the state MHMR, also has finished a staff reorganization that grouped services and functions for better efficiency, including the creation of a new Disability and Rehabilitative Division that oversees Early Childhood Intervention services, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the Crisis Counseling Program.

