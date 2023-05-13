Traffic snarls and detours seen for years now may continue to vex motorists traveling University Parks Drive, at least until January, when Baylor University plans to open up its new basketball arena.

So many irons rest in the fire of development in the area on the downtown side of Interstate 35, with Baylor, the city of Waco and Dallas-based Catalyst Urban Development claiming a stake while working together. In play are a new 7,000-seat basketball arena, Catalyst’s Riverfront commercial and multi-family residential ventures, and public spaces including parking garages, a plaza outside the arena, a revamped riverwalk and a University Parks Drive designed to better serve all the new activity expected along its widened sidewalks.

Catalyst may yet place a hotel there, though it had expressed second thoughts.

“It’s back on,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said Friday. “I should be able to clarify things during the (Waco City Council) work session on Tuesday. I need to confirm a couple of things with the people at Catalyst.”

As a path for simply getting from here to there, University Parks has not been itself for years. And the work forcing the disruptions so far, except for that already completed in Webber LLC’s larger $341 million I-35 overhaul, has not actually been about the driving surface.

“The blockades have been for the private developer, Catalyst Urban, to put in stormwater box culverts across University Parks and for the city to move a 54-inch sewer line to facilitate development on the east end of Catalyst’s Riverfront development,” Cain said by email.

Work on the road itself between I-35 and Jackson Avenue is expected to start this summer, with the same January finish line in place for Baylor’s $213 million Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion and a parking garage the city is building to support it. Big 12 Conference basketball games are on the schedule for the arena in January.

University Parks Drive may look better and provide a smoother ride than before, but its width will shrink. Crews will eliminate one vehicular traffic lane in each direction. The trimming is meant to make life easier for pedestrians in an area certain to bustle with activity.

While the road is set to be ready for January, some work “between the curb and property lines” including landscaping may lag until summer 2024, Cain said.

The city is also planning a separate project, with a separate timeline, involving a more straightforward resurfacing of University Parks between Jackson and Washington avenues.

Cain said “vertical construction is visible” on the new parking garage to complement Foster Pavilion. It should become “parkable” by January, but summer 2024 will bring finishing touches to its facade. The city opted for retail space at the garage’s base, dropping plans for a hotel tower above the garage, separate from Catalyst’s potential hotel. Catalyst also is expected to have a nearby parking garage ready for use in January.

Catalyst principal Paris Rutherford did not return calls seeking comment.

“All of these schedules are dependent on one another to some extent,” Cain said. “Trying to coordinate work among multiple property owners, contractors, and sub-contractors is a challenge. On top of this, Oncor is doing major work in the area — boring under the river and putting electrical services underground. Again, trying to sequence this work is quite a challenge.”

Much of the work is being supported by the city’s property tax-funded downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone, including an overhaul of the riverwalk, with a stretch from Clay Avenue to the Baylor Law School building slated to be ready by 2025. In December, the TIF board signed off on $2.4 million for Catalyst to put an additional 250 of its parking garage spaces under city control. The board also signed off on more than $28 million to pay for part of several city of Waco projects, including:

$6.5 million for University Parks Drive between I-35 and Washington Avenue

$886,000 for traffic signals and other street work at University Parks and Clay Avenue

$13.5 million for the riverwalk between Clay and the Law School

$1.3 million for burying power lines at University Parks and Clay

$6 million for the city parking garage at University Parks and Clay.

After Oncor, the area’s electrical transmission and distribution utility, bores through Clay Avenue for the river-crossing line, other utility infrastructure will be put in place under Clay between University Parks and the river. Then that stretch of Clay will be rebuilt, complete with sidewalks and landscaping to make it fit with its new neighbors.

The most prominent new neighbor will be the Foster Pavilion.

In addition to the main arena, the facility will include a development center with two practice gyms, one each for men and women, a weight room, rehabilitation area and more, said Henry Howard, Baylor associate athletics director for capital projects. He said there will be lag time between completing the arena and the development center, but he doubts fans attending games will notice the construction.

“There are milestones throughout the project,” Howard said. “In late April, the structural steel was completed. The next milestone is completing all the roofing, so zero water is coming in. The final dry-in should come in July.

“Masonry work is ongoing, and a significant amount of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) equipment is being installed. A challenge in building that close to the river is making sure the facility is on solid ground though next to the river.”

A fact sheet on a Baylor Athletics webpage says the pavilion will cover 223,547 square feet and will have capacity for 7,000 fans including standing-room-only areas for about 500 spectators. Also planned are two separate premium club spaces covering a combined 8,500 square feet, two 2,000-square-foot video boards and visiting locker rooms with the flexibility to accommodate two to four teams, the fact sheet states.

It says the arena will feature enhancements “to support additional events, such as concerts, performances and public events, including stage rigging, full catering kitchen and cooking capability, additional dressing rooms for performers and related offices.”

Coaches’ offices in the development center will overlook the river, Howard said.

Austin Commercial is serving as contractor, the same role it played when Baylor University built McLane Stadium.

The continued presence of heavy equipment and lane diversions along University Parks Drive has produced mixed results for area business owners.

A pizzeria at Webster Avenue and University Parks Drive closed, the owner blaming in part the maze diners had to navigate.

But Elle Shubert, who manages Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill, on Second Street just off University Parks Drive, said she has no complaints.

“We have stayed booming, are doing great,” Shubert said. “We all seem to be doing great around here. Twisted Sisters (Twisted Sisters Patio Bar across Mary Avenue) always has people on the balcony.”

If bottlenecks along University Parks Drive are deterring hotel bookings, the numbers do not show it, said Carla Pendergraft, assistant director of tourism for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. Waco hotel occupancy rates for April ranged between 70% and 80%, Pendergraft said. For the month of March, the rate was 75.6%, placing Waco only behind Austin among the cities it grades itself against.

“I have not heard the hotels in that corridor talk about the street work,” Pendergraft said. “The Residence Inn is perhaps the most impacted by the detours, but they are an extended stay property, so most of the people who stay there become familiar with how to come and go.”