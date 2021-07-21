Updated: Palmer opposes grant for Mars Wrigley expansion, citing industrywide child labor in cocoa farming

Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco has helped bring other businesses to the area, supported the chamber of commerce and participated regularly in charitable efforts locally.

Palmer asked if the chamber of commerce staff members know there are open lawsuits against Mars.

“Child slavery is something I have specific expertise on, and I think if I was not at this dais this would have been rubber stamped and gone through, and that’s problematic to me,” Palmer said. “So I want to know that regardless of who is in these six (city council) seats, we have an idea who these companies are.”

Barefield said the council is still busy righting wrongs from the 1600s, and Palmer responded that modern day and historic slavery are similar wrongs.

Barefield agreed, but said the council’s main responsibility is to Waco residents.

“As we walk through this process, what we can do in the position we have now is do the best we can,” Barefield said.