U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited Waco on Thursday as a job fair drew some hundreds of applicants seeking new positions to process toxic exposure claims from veterans of recent conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

McDonough visited the job fair at the Waco VA Regional Office, 701 Clay Ave., where he talked to current employees as well as applicants for the 115 new local positions. An estimated 600 applicants turned out for the hiring event, and the first two employees were hired before 10 a.m.

Under a new law President Joe Biden signed in August, veterans may now open new claims if they suffered toxic exposure from burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins while serving between 1991 and 2021 in the U.S. Central Command region. The CENTCOM region spans the Middle East and includes Egypt, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and several other countries.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, or PACT Act, expands VA health care and benefits for veterans with toxic exposure during their military service in the affected countries.

“This means we’re going to get many more veterans," McDonough said during prepared remarks Thursday before a large meeting room packet with employees and applicants.

His agency estimates about 4 million vets served between 1991 and 2021 in the CENTCOM region.

“So that means a lot more work for us,” the secretary said with an upbeat tone and a smile on his face. “The most important thing we do – our core (mission) – is to provide benefits and healthcare services to veterans, their families and survivors.”

“You don’t get extra credit, if you fail the core (mission),” McDonough said. He noted that his agency does many other things as well, but emphasized serving veterans and their families.

The VA expects 50,000 veterans to apply in the next year, a spokesperson said Thursday.

“The new law takes the burden of proof off the veteran, if you have one of 23 conditions specified and if you served in one of the CENTCOM countries between 1991 and 2021, then the VA presumes the condition is service connected,” McDonough said Wednesday.

He said that surveys with general practice physicians identify those who should apply, and after veteran files a claim, the VA will conduct medical testing to determine what condition they have. If the testing confirms the condition, and they served in one of the countries between 1991 and 2021, then veterans who file a claim will almost certainly receive a disability rating for the condition and be eligible for health care benefits, the secretary said.

The VA received $5 billion over the next five years to hire employees and implement health care and benefits for veterans who enroll under the PACT Act.

Some 1,900 additional personnel will be hired nationwide for the Veterans Benefits Administration to process claims, the secretary said in remarks. The Veterans Healthcare Administration will hire 50,000 additional clinicians across the country to deliver the health care, a VA spokesperson wrote afterward in an email.

McDonough said the VA is looking for top performers for the positions in Waco, and across the country.

The Waco VA regional office is hiring for both Veterans Service Representatives (VSRs) and Rating Veterans Service Representatives (RVSRs), a VA spokesperson said by email after the event.

These new jobs will pay good wages and offer benefits.

Base pay rate for VSRs starts at around $19 per hour, and depending on their skill level they go up to $23 or $25 per hour, according to the most recent federal pay chart. Those without federal experience applying for the lower-wage jobs would be expected to have bachelor's degree. A master's degree could be substituted for experience for the higher-wage roles.

The RVSRs start at $49,000 annually and can go up to $71,000. Federal benefits packages are also robust. A graduate degree is generally required for positions at these levels, if the applicant has no prior federal service.

The experience level is dependent upon prior federal service or education level, the spokesperson said.

Shelly Austad and Shanda Richardson, both current VA employees, were the first hired for the new Waco positions, in what they described as lateral moves.

“I applied for the job I got today five times,” Austad said in an interview after the secretary’s prepared remarks. “This won’t be like the other jobs I got at the VA, where I get a letter that I’ve been conditionally hired and then wait weeks and weeks to hear anything else.”

The hiring process could be cut by 60 days, a VA executive speaking at the event said during prepared remarks.

Austad also said she served in the military before going to work for the VA.

Richardson said she served eight years in the U.S. Army, working in personnel services and human resources, with deployment in Afghanistan, and began work with the VA in 2017.

Richardson used the G.I. Bill to further her education, studying information technology.

“My most important passion is to take care of people,” Richardson said. “Technology allows me to do that faster.”

All of the applicants present at the job fair Thursday had already created an account on the federal employment hiring website USAjobs.gov, a VA spokesperson said after the prepared remarks. They all completed an application, with resume, education and experience uploaded, he said.

Many of them were also already VA employees, he said. None of them had just walked in off the street looking for work.