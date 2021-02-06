Vaccine 101: Who can get them, how and where

What do I need to do to get a second dose?

Regardless of where you get the first dose, your shot record is logged in a state system, and providers will work with the state to notify you when the second shot is ready.

If I’m not in phase 1A or phase 1B, when can I get a shot?

The vaccine is tentatively expected to be widely available to the public in late spring, but the state has not specified whether professions such as teachers and law enforcement will have priority when that happens.

How far along are we in getting McLennan County vaccinated?

As of Saturday, state data showed 19,409 McLennan County residents had received their first dose, or about 10% of the county’s over-16 population of 193,025. Meanwhile, an estimated 22,513 residents in McLennan County have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, according to the health district.

Do I need to wear a mask and practice social distancing after I have received both doses?