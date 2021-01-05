Vaccine availability expected to improve in McLennan County; Officials eye community COVID-19 task force

"We have a good plan in place. We just need the vaccine," he said. "Supply will solve many of the problems."

Miller said she has already attended meetings hosted by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to discuss community response to COVID-19.

"We've been meeting every Thursday since Dec. 3, though not on Christmas Eve," Miller said. "Tuesday was the third time I've heard (Alvey's) presentation, and it's very enlightening, especially in light of the responsibilities we have on the court. She has a difficult job, but she's a terrific organizer. I think what has been proposed will be of benefit, and I'm glad to see the information made available in a broader environment."

Miller said she understands and agrees with the pecking order that places first responders and medical personnel first in line to receive the vaccine.

"You put that in the left hand, so to speak, but in the right hand, you have to protect people dying at such a high rate, those over 65 with underlying conditions," Miller said. "You have to safeguard and protect lives."

Perry likewise said he finds no fault with the state-mandated priorities.

"But a percentage of those in 1A are choosing not to take the vaccine, so maybe those over 65 should be moved up the timeline," Perry said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.