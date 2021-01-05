Vaccine availability expected to improve in McLennan County; Officials eye community COVID-19 task force

McLennan County commissioners Patricia Miller and Ben Perry said Tuesday they are getting phone calls from county residents wondering if they will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon, even as a local health district official predicted shipments to the county will jump later this month.
Stephanie Alvey, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's preparedness coordinator, also outlined an approach to form a local COVID-19 planning coalition with the goal of spreading the word about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, as well as getting the vaccine distributed countywide and planning for "mass vaccinations" as more supply becomes available.
"I'm receiving calls from individuals 65 and older very concerned they're not able to get the vaccine," Miller said. "I've seen data showing that 70% of the deaths locally are people 65 and older. People are nervous. They know people who have died or who have been placed on ventilators. They've been anxiously waiting for a vaccine, were told they will have access to it, and now they're told they don't have access."
While state officials have give providers the go-ahead to move beyond the first priority group for vaccinations as demand dictates, providers in McLennan County have not reached that point.
During the commissioners meeting Tuesday, Alvey was asked her thoughts on when the county might see an uptick in vaccine deliveries.
"I think by the end of January or early February, supply will open up and those over age 65 will find the vaccine readily available. … I think it will happen sooner rather than later," Alvey said.
The health district reported another five McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the total to 292. The health district also announced 237 new local COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 1,353. A total of 19,798 residents of the county have tested positive for the disease, and 18,153 have recovered. Waco hospitals were treating 155 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services allocated 600 doses for McLennan County this week, split between six providers. This is the fourth week of distribution in the state, and the newest allocation brings the number of doses for the county to 6,750, though allocation does not mean a dose has been delivered to a provider. According to state data updated Tuesday, 3,156 people in McLennan County and 439,502 people statewide have received their first of two doses.
Doses in McLennan County remain earmarked for people included in Phase 1a, including medical workers, emergency responders and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. With statewide reports surfacing that doses were sitting on shelves, unused, state officials said providers could move to Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older or with chronic conditions.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said that approach is fine in theory, but local providers are lacking inventory to make the transition. Pharmacies, for example, are resorting to call-back lists as inquiries swamp resources. Commissioner Perry, meanwhile, said several constituents complained they are getting no satisfaction from their personal physicians.
"Availability is our No. 1 concern," Perry said. "Obviously, those 65 and older with underlying conditions are the most vulnerable in our population and in the state of Texas. I'm receiving phone calls, and I'm running into people publicly, who want to know something definitive. Is the vaccine going to be available by the end of January? In February? It's tough.
"I know there's been some confusion. There are people calling the county, as if we have control. What's happening is we're dealing with a situation, the rolling out of a vaccine, that typically takes years in the medical field. Now it's being done short-term. I know the general public does not believe the process is working as quickly as it should be working, but I am pleased with how the Waco-McLennan County Health District is moving things along."
The situation should improve as more doses reach providers in the county, Felton said. Federal officials are directing distribution based on state officials' allocations among providers that registered ahead of time to participate, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, jails and the public health district.
"We have a good plan in place. We just need the vaccine," he said. "Supply will solve many of the problems."
Miller said she has already attended meetings hosted by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to discuss community response to COVID-19.
"We've been meeting every Thursday since Dec. 3, though not on Christmas Eve," Miller said. "Tuesday was the third time I've heard (Alvey's) presentation, and it's very enlightening, especially in light of the responsibilities we have on the court. She has a difficult job, but she's a terrific organizer. I think what has been proposed will be of benefit, and I'm glad to see the information made available in a broader environment."
Miller said she understands and agrees with the pecking order that places first responders and medical personnel first in line to receive the vaccine.
"You put that in the left hand, so to speak, but in the right hand, you have to protect people dying at such a high rate, those over 65 with underlying conditions," Miller said. "You have to safeguard and protect lives."
Perry likewise said he finds no fault with the state-mandated priorities.
"But a percentage of those in 1A are choosing not to take the vaccine, so maybe those over 65 should be moved up the timeline," Perry said.