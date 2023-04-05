Thursday is the last day to register to vote in the May 6 city and school elections. McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said there are 15 cities and schools hiring the county to run elections, one of the larger slates he has seen in the spring.

Goldsmith said as of Wednesday morning some 150,209 county voters had already registered, but he did not expect the total to change much as the deadline approaches. The total is about 5,000 less than the November 2022 election.

Goldsmith said the city and school elections unfortunately generally see a much smaller turnout than county, state and national elections because there is not as much interest in local races. Though less attention may be paid to smaller elections, with fewer votes cast, a single vote has more pull.

“Your voice really is louder, so to speak, in a local city-school election because you’re not competing against millions of votes,” he said.

The elections office has encouraged people to educate themselves on the local people and issues they are voting on to make their voices heard, Goldsmith said.

Anyone registering at the last minute may bring their printed and completed application in person to the McLennan County Elections Office in the basement of the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300. They can also mail the form to the elections office, but should make sure their application is postmarked by April 6 to be valid, Goldsmith said.

The application to register can be printed readily at the elections office, or found at votetexas.gov or mclennanvotes.com. The application cannot be completed online. A printed and signed version must be returned to the elections office in person or by mail.

Applicants must provide their Texas driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the application, but do not need to bring anything else with them to apply, Goldsmith said.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said though the election is nonpartisan, the party encourages everyone to still get out and exercise their right to vote.

“That’s the best way to keep it, is to use it,” Hays said.

He said the county's new voting machines, which shift away from electronic ballots, seem like they could make the voting process run a little smoother.

Goldsmith said with the new voting equipment, a poll worker will print an individual paper ballot for each voter as they check in. The voter will make selections by hand, then return the ballot to a scanner rather than making selections electronically.

Waco ISD

The Waco Independent School District will see three races. District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña is unopposed for a second three-year term.

Incumbent Angelo Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor, and Peaches Henry, a 62-year-old McLennan Community College professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter, will face off for the at-large Place 7 seat.

Education Service Center Region 12 graphics and communications specialist Abigail Ramirez, 29, will face retired educator Jim Patton, 58, and paralegal Ashley Stone, 35, in a special election to fill the District 5 seat as Trustee Emily Iazzetti steps down because her family is moving.

Waco City Council

District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes is unopposed in the election.

Tiffany Vidaña, a substitute teacher and Baylor University social work master’s degree student, will challenge District 2 incumbent Alice Rodriguez. Vidaña lost narrowly to Rodriguez in the 2022 special election for the seat and is the daughter of Waco ISD Trustee Jose Vidaña.

Computer technician Don Gray will face real estate agent Anthony Johnson and insurance specialist Darius Ewing in District 4. Ewing was previously appointed to fill the seat’s vacancy in 2020 before losing to Kelly Palmer in the next election. Current District 4 Council Member David Horner, who was appointed in January to fill a vacancy when Palmer stepped down, is not running in the election.

MCC

McLennan Community College District 1 appointee Jonathan Hill, 31, will run to keep his seat against Arash Abnoussi, 45. Hill is a Baylor University senior brand strategy specialist, and Abnoussi is an educational specialist for Education Service Center Region 12.

Community volunteer Ilda Sabido, 39, will face retired Baylor professor James SoRelle, 73. Sabido is married to former Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido and ran for the Waco ISD board against Jose Vidaña in 2020.

Hewitt City Council

Incumbents Michael Bancale, Bob Potter and Erica Bruce will run uncontested for the at-large, Ward 2 and Ward 3 seats, respectively.

Bradley Turner, son of late Council Member Charlie Turner, will square off with R.J. Pase for the Ward 1 seat.

Bellmead City Council

Incumbents in precincts 1, 2 and 5 will each face challenges in Bellmead. Precinct 1 Council Member Karen Coleman, a banker, is running against Ruth Mitchell, owner of Last Chance Bar.

Mayor Travis Gibson, a special education teacher, is up for reelection in Precinct 2 and faces tax preparer Barbara Van Cleave.

Precinct 5 Council Member Bryan Winget, who is self-employed, will take on former member Doss Youngblood. Winget ousted the longtime incumbent from the seat in the 2021 election.

Bosqueville ISD

Voters in Bosqueville ISD could approve an $18.8 million bond package that would include enclosed hallways between school buildings, some perimeter fencing, a new cafeteria, a new band room, and several expanded and renovated classrooms. The bond, if passed, would raise the district’s tax rate 28.1 cents per $100 valuation.

The city of Beverly Hills will hold its own election, and voters should contact the city for more information, Goldsmith said.

For elections run by the county, early voting starts at 8 a.m. April 24 at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for voters who qualify is 5 p.m. April 25. Visit mclennanvotes.com for more information.