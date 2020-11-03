 Skip to main content
Voter voices: What Waco's saying at the polls
Trib staffers are visiting polling locations around Greater Waco on this election day, Nov. 3, 2020. Here's what some voters are saying about this historic election.

Lisa Pappas.jpg

Pappas

Lisa Pappas, 58, a former Democrat and self-styled Constitutionalist, voted for Trump at Lake Shore United Methodist Church.

"Trump was doing a great job until all this happened with COVID, and I'm hoping and praying that non-mask-wearing man can get through to the people that we need to stop with this government overreach," Pappas said.

musadiq shariff.jpg

Shariff

Musadiq Shariff, 18, said he voted for Joe Biden because of the pandemic.

"He actually takes the coronavirus seriously, doesn't take it as an hoax and wants to stop the spread," Shariff said.

carlos guerra.jpg

Guerra

Carlos Guerra, 36, voted in Hewitt.

"I think my general concern is governmental overreach," Guerra said. "I tend to vote where I think will be less government saying what should and should not happen, letting it be up to people more than institutions."

Dustin Gann.jpg

Gann

Dustin Gann, 32, from Robinson, said he's most interested in the presidential race. He voted for Trump, whom he commended for "doing what he said about the border wall, getting it done by any means necessary."

"His criminal reform bill has given a lot of African-American fathers another chance to be part of society after going to jail for petty crimes," he added.

Illings

Stuart and Ashley Illing

Stuart Illing, a stay at home dad, and his wife Ashley, a registered nurse, voted at the St. Louis Activity Center.

"We just really cared about casting our vote," he said. "It's important and we didn't want to miss that opportunity."

don gray.jpg

Gray

Don Gray, 46, a computer network technician, voted at the St. Louis Center to support Libertarians.

"I realized I was Libertarian in the mid-2000s, just fiscal conservative and social tolerance," he said.

