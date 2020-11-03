Voter voices: What Waco's saying at the polls

Trib staffers are visiting polling locations around Greater Waco on this election day, Nov. 3, 2020. Here's what some voters are saying about this historic election.
Lisa Pappas, 58, a former Democrat and self-styled Constitutionalist, voted for Trump at Lake Shore United Methodist Church.
"Trump was doing a great job until all this happened with COVID, and I'm hoping and praying that non-mask-wearing man can get through to the people that we need to stop with this government overreach," Pappas said.
Musadiq Shariff, 18, said he voted for Joe Biden because of the pandemic.
"He actually takes the coronavirus seriously, doesn't take it as an hoax and wants to stop the spread," Shariff said.
Carlos Guerra, 36, voted in Hewitt.
"I think my general concern is governmental overreach," Guerra said. "I tend to vote where I think will be less government saying what should and should not happen, letting it be up to people more than institutions."
Dustin Gann, 32, from Robinson, said he's most interested in the presidential race. He voted for Trump, whom he commended for "doing what he said about the border wall, getting it done by any means necessary."
"His criminal reform bill has given a lot of African-American fathers another chance to be part of society after going to jail for petty crimes," he added.
Support Local Journalism
Frances Neese, 42, of Waco, said she voted for all Democratic candidates this election because she and her husband, who is Black, have gotten threats.
“During the time that Trump’s been president, I’ve been targeted by my racist neighbors,” she said.
It was right when he became president is when this stuff started happening,” Neese, a home health care worker, said. “It’s been a horrible journey I’ve been through these past four years.”
Stuart Illing, a stay at home dad, and his wife Ashley, a registered nurse, voted at the St. Louis Activity Center.
"We just really cared about casting our vote," he said. "It's important and we didn't want to miss that opportunity."
Don Gray, 46, a computer network technician, voted at the St. Louis Center to support Libertarians.
"I realized I was Libertarian in the mid-2000s, just fiscal conservative and social tolerance," he said.
Emmaline Scott, 18, a Baylor student, voted in her first presidential election Tuesday at South Waco Library.
"It's the 100th year for women's votes. I think it's really important to exercise your civic duty and vote.
Tribune-Herald staff writers Tommy Witherspoon, Carl Hoover, Brooke Crum and Rhiannon Saegert contributed to this report.
Photo gallery
Trump in Lansing, Michigan
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Trump in Omaha, Nebraska
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pence in Greensboro, North Carolina
Obama in Orlando, Florida
Pence in Greensboro, North Carolina
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Obama in Orlando, Florida
Trump in West Salem, Wisconsin
Trump in West Salem, Wisconsin
Trump in West Salem, Wisconsin
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Biden in Atlanta, Georgia
Trump in Lansing, Michigan
Trump in Lansing, Michigan
Trump in Lansing, Michigan
Trump in Lansing, Michigan
Pence in Wilmington, North Carolina
Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada
Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada
Trump in Omaha, Nebraska
Trump in Omaha, Nebraska
Biden in New Castle, Delaware
Trump in Goodyear, Arizona
Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona
Trump in Goodyear, Arizona
Trump in Goodyear, Arizona
Pence in Flint, Michigan
Harris in Phoenix, Arizona
Harris in Phoenix, Arizona
Harris in Phoenix, Arizona
Biden in Wilmington, Delaware
Biden in Wilmington, Delaware
Biden in New Castle, Delaware
Trump in Tampa, Florida
Biden in Tampa, Florida
Trump in Waterford Township, Michigan
Biden in Des Moines, Iowa
Biden in Des Moines, Iowa
Biden in Des Moines, Iowa
Biden in Des Moines, Iowa
Trump in Waterford Township, Michigan
Trump in Waterford Township, Michigan
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.