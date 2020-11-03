Voter voices: What Waco's saying at the polls

Trib staffers are visiting polling locations around Greater Waco on this election day, Nov. 3, 2020. Here's what some voters are saying about this historic election.

Lisa Pappas, 58, a former Democrat and self-styled Constitutionalist, voted for Trump at Lake Shore United Methodist Church.

"Trump was doing a great job until all this happened with COVID, and I'm hoping and praying that non-mask-wearing man can get through to the people that we need to stop with this government overreach," Pappas said.

Musadiq Shariff, 18, said he voted for Joe Biden because of the pandemic.

"He actually takes the coronavirus seriously, doesn't take it as an hoax and wants to stop the spread," Shariff said.

Carlos Guerra, 36, voted in Hewitt.

"I think my general concern is governmental overreach," Guerra said. "I tend to vote where I think will be less government saying what should and should not happen, letting it be up to people more than institutions."