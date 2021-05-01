Voters OK bonds for Mart and China Spring ISDs; Hewitt and Robinson charter elections pass

Hewitt City Mayor Charles Turner said that the city really needed to bring the charter up to “modern standards” to be in compliance with state and federal changes.

City Manager Bo Thomas referred to a couple of propositions included as a way to do “housekeeping.”

“There are propositions in there that took and made things more gender-neutral in the charter and there were things in the charter that needed to be changed so that it was representative of residency requirements that exist today as opposed to 1982,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the city of Hewitt is excited to adopt the propositions during its May 10th meeting.

“I really appreciate the confidence of the citizens here. 16 propositions is a lot to have on a ballot and for all of them to pass and to pass on the percentage they were passed on, all I can say in ‘thank you’,” Thomas said.

Robinson charter

The City of Robinson also passed all 17 of its propositions in its charter revision election, including a provision that calls for the mayor to be directly elected rather than appointed from among the council. Council members must now run for specific positions and must win a majority of votes, and a council member wanting to run for mayor must resign.

Charter changes also include gender-neutral language and other measures to clean up obsolete provisions and language.

