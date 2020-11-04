Voters oust Falls County sheriff under indictment

Scaman, who remains free on bail, was named in a five-count indictment Sept. 21 that charges him with sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official oppression of two women, allegations investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Scaman has said in a statement that he looks “forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.” He claims the allegations are the result of "politics and greed."

Scaman is accused of sexually abusing a Falls County employee and with sexually harassing and making unwanted sexual advances against a second woman, a city of Marlin employee.

“The allegations made against me are false,” Scaman said in a statement. “The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County.”

Two other women alleging Scaman made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them settled federal lawsuits against Scaman in the past two years.