Voters oust Falls County sheriff under indictment

Voters turned away embattled Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman on Tuesday as he sought reelection to a second term while under felony indictment and with a suspended peace officer's license.
Democratic challenger Joe Lopez, an investigator with the Hays County District Attorney's office and a former Falls County deputy, won 59% of the vote, defeating Scaman 3,267 votes to 2,314.
Scaman, 48, who Falls County commissioners replaced last month with his chief deputy while Scaman vowed to fight the felony charges against him and appeal his license suspension, did not return phone messages Wednesday from the Tribune-Herald.
Lopez, 66, who lives in Chilton, vowed to return honor to the office and pledged his deputies will work hard to regain the trust of the public.
"The sheriff should get the bad guys, not be one!" Lopez said in campaign materials.
Lopez started his career as a dispatcher at the Marlin Police Department, then worked his way up to patrol officer, patrol sergeant and criminal investigations. He worked as an officer in Bellmead, where in his off-time, he taught a gang resistance training program for at-risk youth. He also served as interim chief in Bellmead.
He later worked as a deputy for former Falls County Sheriff Ben Kirk before taking the job in Hays County, where he won a lifetime achievement award from the Texas County and District Attorneys Association.
Scaman, who remains free on bail, was named in a five-count indictment Sept. 21 that charges him with sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official oppression of two women, allegations investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Scaman has said in a statement that he looks “forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.” He claims the allegations are the result of "politics and greed."
Scaman is accused of sexually abusing a Falls County employee and with sexually harassing and making unwanted sexual advances against a second woman, a city of Marlin employee.
“The allegations made against me are false,” Scaman said in a statement. “The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County.”
Two other women alleging Scaman made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them settled federal lawsuits against Scaman in the past two years.
One of the women, former dispatcher and jailer Shirley Lynn Boger, alleged Scaman called her into his office on more than 20 occasions and licked her face, groped her and sexually assaulted her. She resolved her lawsuit for $10,000, court records show.
Nanci Anderson, Scaman’s former assistant chief deputy, alleged Scaman subjected her to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment that forced her to leave her job. She received $60,000 in her out-of-court settlement.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.