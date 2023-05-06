Commercial real estate developer David Mercer on Saturday lost the seat he has held on the Woodway City Council for three years to a religious book publisher, while a commercial real estate broker fell short of an effort to replace incumbent Council Member David Russell.

David Keyston defeated Mercer to win the Ward 1, Place 1 council seat, winning 688 votes, or 53.5% of the 1,287 votes cast. Mercer won 599 votes or 46.4%.

Keyston moved to the city in 2019 and has an online publishing business that offers Christian Science Church-related texts, including several he wrote. He also founded a local Christian Science Church congregation. Mercer owns a general contracting business and has several high-profile developments underway.

Meanwhile, incumbent at-large Council Member David Russell staved off challenger Gregg Glime to win 705 votes, or 54.5% of the 1,294 votes cast. Glime, a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Commercial, received endorsements from Woodway Mayor Amine Qourzal and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

Russell said the win was a team effort, as he and Keyston campaigned jointly. But the Woodway voters are the real winners, he said, as the win will put them back on track for success.

“David Keyston and I ran together and we had Lori Whitsell as our campaign manager unofficially, but she was like Kellyanne Conway to keep us on track,” Russell said, referring to a former aide to Donald Trump. “Without her I don’t think we could’ve done anything.”

Other suburban races this year favored familiar faces, many maintaining their incumbents among higher-than-usual voter turnouts.

Bellmead

All three incumbents will maintain their positions in Bellmead, each facing one challenger in this year’s election.

In Precinct 1, which spans the central part of the city sitting east of Air Base Road and west of Concord Road, banker Karen Coleman won, receiving 96 votes, or 76.2% of the total. Her opponent Ruth Mitchell, owner of Last Chance Bar, received 30 votes, or 23.8%.

Coleman said she wants to thank God, her family and supporters in Precinct 1, especially her neighbors in the Belcrest Street, Clover Drive, Lopez Street and San Pedro Street areas who “came out in numbers.” She said she’s a servant of God in all she does, from her job at the bank to her commitment to the city council.

She said in this election she was happy to hear opinions form neighbors about her work in the past two years. She said her neighbors asked for more cleanup around town to protect property values, which is what they’ll get.

Travis Gibson, who has been on the city council since 2015 and served two terms as mayor, will keep his Precinct 2 seat, receiving 53 votes, or 85.5%. Tax preparer Barbara Van Cleave received 9 votes, or 14.5%.

Precinct 2 spans Bellmead’s eastern edge and much of Bellmead Drive into U.S. Highway 84.

Gibson said he gives all credit to God, but also thanks his wife and family for being patient with him, as it takes a lot of time to run a campaign. He said it’s humbling when citizens put their trust in him.

“I want to thank all the people of Precinct 2 who let their voice be heard once again to elect me as representative for another two years,” he said.

Gibson said his motto has been “working together means winning together.” He tries to live by that, be himself, serve and protect others and “make everyday my masterpiece,” he said.

Precinct 5 saw a rematch between former longtime mayor Doss Youngblood and incumbent Bryan Winget. Winget ousted Youngblood in 2021, 28 votes to 24.

The precinct covers the northwest-most section of the city and includes La Vega Elementary School, the Walmart Supercenter and H-E-B.

Winget prevailed again, winning with 25 votes, or 55.6%. Youngblood received 20 votes, or 44.4%.

Winget said he thanks everyone who came out and voted, as the support means a lot to him. He said he wants to keep pushing for more community involvement so the city can keep seeing even more voters in each election.

Hewitt

Hewitt’s Ward 1, Place 1 seat will take the last name Turner once again.

McLennan Community College Professor Bradley Turner won the seat with 322 votes, or 80.9%. His father, Charlie Turner passed away in November after 25 years serving in the same seat.

Bradley Turner’s opponent, PermianLide estimator RJ Pase, received 76 votes, or 19.1% of the total.

Turner thanked his opponent for running a fair and respectful campaign.

“I respect Mr. Pase and I thank him for running a kind campaign for me. … I spent about 7 or 8 hours getting sunburnt in the parking lot today,” he said.

Turner said he’s grateful to all Hewitt residents who came out to vote, as their ballot only featured one race. He said the first thing he plans to do is, ironically, listen to feedback from city employees and residents during budget season to see what the first thing should be.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s very surreal. I’m just kind of humbled by all the people who turned out to support me and I’m just very happy to serve.”

Crawford

City council at-large, vote for up to two:

John Weldon — 72 votes

Lewis Snow (incumbent) — 46 votes

Shane Spence (incumbent) — 16 votes

Gholson

City council at-large Place 3, vote for one:

Jonathan Spence — 47 votes, 66.2%

Billy Sparks (incumbent) — 24 votes, 33.8%

Lacy Lakeview

Mayor, vote for one:

Sharon Clark (incumbent) — 30 votes, 19.4%

A. Niecey Payne (council member) — 125 votes, 80.6%

Lorena

Mayor, vote for one:

Tommy Ross (incumbent) — 101 votes, 68.2%

Shane Phillips (council member) — 47 votes, 31.8%

Mart

City council at-large, vote for up to two:

John Garrett (incumbent) — 62 votes

Sandra Lynch — 48 votes

LaToya Beavers (incumbent) — 23 votes

Ray “Tiny” Gonzales — 47 votes

City council special election, vote for one:

James Miller (incumbent) — 47 votes, 47%

Ethan Deike — 53 votes, 53%

McGregor

Ward 1, vote for one:

Alfredo Macedo — 13 votes, 40.6%

Andrew J. Henderson, Sr. (incumbent) — 19 votes, 59.4%

At-large, vote for one:

Sherry Lynn Adams (incumbent) — 177 votes, 65.8%

Dennis Paul Fehler — 92 votes, 34.2%

Gholson ISD

At-large, vote for up to four:

Nelson Moore (incumbent) — 24 votes

Chris Silva (incumbent) — 42 votes

Alisha Whited — 31 votes

Michelle Goates (incumbent) — 63 votes

Richard Caldara (incumbent) — 43 votes

McGregor ISD

At-large, vote for up to four:

David Lillard (incumbent) — 241 votes

Chris Knox — 225 votes

Troy Zacharias — 118 votes

Hunter January — 190 votes