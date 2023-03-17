A development agency controlled by the Waco Housing Authority has bought 18 acres in the booming Ritchie Road corridor for affordable housing, but officials say it's too early to say what that housing will look like.

The Waco Public Facilities Corporation board this week ratified the $3.3 milion purchase of the tract at 291 Ritchie Road, which is in Waco's extraterritorial jurisdiction near Hewitt, and an easy walk from Midway Independent School District's new Park Hill Elementary School. Just down Ritchie Road, the Park Meadows and Legacy at Park Meadows subdivisions are shaping up with a combined 2,000 suburban home lots under development.

The corporation, whose board of directors mirrors that of the housing authority, has been known for developing and refurbishing affordable apartment complexes.

Milet Hopping, executive director of the authority, said the corporation bought the parcel from Mercer McMillan, owned by David Mercer. That firm recently sold an adjacent tract to another multifamily developer, which might influence the development corporation's plans.

“Obviously if they’re building multifamily, I’m thinking we need homeownership, or we need something else,” Hopping said.

She said those options include rental duplexes or single-family houses specifically for buyers who less than the area's median income. Lower-income households most likely won’t be able to afford the houses, she said, even when they are considered affordable housing.

Section 8 housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be used to cover mortgage payments, she said.

“We have successfully done homeowners previously in our program,” Hopping said. “What we find is that when we talk to people who are at that point where they’re making enough to possibly end up off the program, we encourage them to go into homeownership.”

She said the idea is somewhat novel, and the housing authority could just as easily decide to build multifamily senior housing.

Developers will eventually submit proposals for affordable housing on the property.

Before anything can be developed, the city of Waco will have to provide utilities to the site, work that is expected to be complete by the end of August.

Hopping said the housing authority has another request for proposals out for another development across town, an 8-acre tract on Gurley Lane. She said the tract will most likely be developed into multifamily housing with an emphasis on one-bedroom units, which is the most in-demand kind of affordable housing in Waco.

“It’s pretty ideally located if you ask me, because H-E-B is just down the road, Baylor is over here, there’s places to work,” she said. “But again, that doesn’t mean we have to do multifamily over there.”