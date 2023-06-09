Waco Aviation Director Joel Martinez did not say “use it or lose it” during a presentation to business people Friday, but he did urge attendees to fly out of Waco Regional Airport as often as possible. He said American Airlines and its feeder airline that serves Waco, American Eagle, must make money to stay aloft. He said he would hate to see local service become a financial drag.

On a brighter side, Martinez said the continued $9 million renovation of the airport terminal is progressing well. He said he resists the temptation to predict completion by late summer, choosing instead to suggest “before the holidays,” likely in November, as the latest target date.

So far, commuter flights into and out of Waco’s municipal airport have not suffered significantly during the transformation. Martinez said 89 of 90 flights scheduled in April were flown, though 11 were delayed for various reasons. American Eagle flies daily between Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Martinez said ceiling installation and the application of fine arts touches were taking place this week, even as he spoke during a lunch the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosted and about 75 people attended.

He said renovations will enhance the functionality of the airport while dispelling its blandness. For starters, four commissioned pieces of art will grace its walls, selected from more than 100 submissions, Martinez said. Manca Ahlin was at work Friday on her 10-foot cord weaving depicting a mammoth and her calf, a reference to the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

Martinez said consideration is being given to having walking tours, accompanied by audio, letting passersby know what the artists are attempting to convey.

Even the new bathrooms are a work of art, Martinez said, who also told the crowd he was the “weirdo” taking photographs of the restrooms in a new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport terminal that opened in 2019.

Waco Regional lost its restaurant to COVID-19, and it was quite a blow. An attendee Friday recalled that a relative, a pilot, said his colleagues looked forward to midday stops at Waco Regional due to its dining options.

“How cool would it be for people to say, ‘We’re going to the airport for lunch today,’” Martinez said. “We’re hoping that a local restaurateur will have interest in opening something at the airport, which will have remodeled food and beverage space. It perhaps could fill a need for another restaurant in this part of the city. China Spring is a growing area.”

Martinez said three goals dominate the wish list of Waco Regional stakeholders: maintaining and growing its partnership with American Airlines; bringing additional airlines to Waco Regional; and decreasing the cost of flights out of the airport. He said the city has retained a consultant to represent its interests at trade shows and conventions, the idea being to talk with airlines about entering the Waco marketplace.

So far meetings have taken place in Las Vegas and Chicago, with another scheduled in August in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Martinez said.

Before the airline industry began roiling, communities could entice airlines with financial offers, possibly $1 million to $2 million, for example, as a pledge to market the airline, Martinez said. Such deals are becoming obsolete as airlines jettison aircraft and routes to protect bottom lines, he said.

American Airlines, for example, announced in May its regional subsidiary, Envoy Air, would retire its aging fleet of 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft, most of which have been in use two decades. American Airlines once served the Waco-to-DFW market with 50-seaters but late last year switched to 70-seat, dual-cabin CR-7 aircraft.

But frequency is down to three flights daily, Martinez said. He has conversations with people who let him know it has become challenging to fly from Waco Regional and make timely connections at DFW, he said.

Still, in response to an audience question, Martinez said he could see interest in Waco from Delta or United airlines by summer 2024.

“They appreciate our partnership,” Martinez said when asked how Waco Regional and American Airlines get along in turbulent times. But he said Waco does not have the leverage to demand additional flights.

Martinez said when he arrived in Waco in 2008, he was shocked at the number of people, including professionals, who did not realize commuter service to larger airports, hubs, was available here. He said that perception is changing, but not as quickly as he would like. He said it also has been a chore to persuade Baylor University to book more flights from Waco Regional.

Free parking is a perk Waco Regional offers travelers, but vehicles sit exposed to the elements. Martinez said he is giving thought to creating an additional covered parking area for travelers agreeable to paying a fee.

Martinez said the airport strives to acquaint young people with Waco Regional and its operations. He estimated 600 youngsters visited this spring, “hearing the roar of an airplane or sitting in a million-dollar firetruck.”

When renovations come to a close, visitors also will see a 10-foot-tall mammoth and her calf, both made of cord, and metallic scissor-tailed flycatchers swooping along an aluminum spiral suspended from the ceiling.

They will also witness fresh flooring, designated workstations, modern furniture and charging stations.