Throughout its $9 million renovation, Waco Regional Airport has remained open. The new look is booked to arrive in August, right on time.

Former President Donald Trump visited recently, and the airport did not blink. When Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Mr. Magnolia, Chip Gaines, held a rollicking news conference announcing the multimillion redo, it was all systems go, with flights in and flights out. During the yearlong process, workers have toiled behind barriers. Areas receiving immediate attention generally have been hidden from arrivals and departures.

Terminal users avoided dustings courtesy of construction materials. Some claimed not to have a clue work was underway behind that plastic sheeting.

Now there is more airport, and more work, to see, as the finished product comes into focus. City of Waco aviation director Joel Martinez has said he wants the remodeled airport to welcome flyers with open arms, to make a good first impression, or a second, or a 50th. The city labeled the project Fly Waco Transformed: Terminal Building Modernization project in summer 2021, saying in a press release it would “create a clean and aesthetically pleasing terminal that best represents the culture and values of the community.”

The landing is only months away, in late summer. Then the upgrade will become apparent in all its glory. General contractor Hensel Phelps was assigned to update restrooms, flooring, ceiling finishes and the security checkpoint. Nuts and bolts would include electronic charging stations, designated workstations and modern furniture. Work has progressed in phases, and the airport has not appeared fazed in the least.

A visit reveals artwork that transforms to a map of Lake Waco after minutes of staring. Impressive woodworking and glass are starting to dominate the interior, giving the terminal a modern, stylish appearance the designers craved.

A would-be dining area awaits orders. Metallic scissor-tailed flycatchers will swoop along an aluminum spiral suspended from the ceiling. A roughly 10-foot-tall mammoth and her calf, both made of cord, will materialize. Obviously they nod to a local tourist attraction, Waco Mammoth National Monument.

City officials have said the airport serves as Waco’s front door. Too long, they say, a photo of the place has appeared beside “dowdy” in the dictionary.

That is changing, and officials say the unveiling in August could improve the airport’s appeal to tourists, business travelers, or perhaps a second airline. The airport now is served exclusively by American Eagle with flights to Dallas-Fort Worth.