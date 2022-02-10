Waco airport plans show city attention to public art

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A plan would help navigate discussions on artwork location, themes, suitability and more, particularly as public art often has to work with certain limitations.

"All things in public art are finite, particularly funding and real estate, and up to this point we haven't really followed a strategic plan," Bond said.

City administrators contacted for comment about the city's role and interest in public art for this story did not respond by deadline. At the announcement of the arts master plan last May, Mayor Dillon Meek called the arts a "vital component" in city planning.

Part of creating a strategic plan will involve surveying what is already in the city, said Amanda Dyer, Creative Waco's director of public art and development. That, in turn, can help guide future development.

"It will show what we have covered, what do we have a lot of and where are the gaps," Dyer said.