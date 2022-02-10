Waco airport plans show city attention to public art

In a few years, visitors arriving at the Waco Regional Airport will find a visual introduction to the city: a corridor of welcoming phrases, a backdrop for communicating "I'm in Waco," a reference to the Waco Mammoth National Monument and a ceiling artwork intended to make them say "wow."
The inclusion of public art in the airport upgrade, urged by city council members and administrators thinking of notable airports they had visited in their travels, shows a higher visibility of public art in Waco.
The future airport art are four pieces that will be commissioned as part of the city's $3 million upgrade of the regional airport terminal. CaCo Architecture is overseeing the terminal renovation, and nonprofit arts agency Creative Waco is handling the call for artists' proposals and participating in the selection process.
Creative Waco's call for proposals outlines the four works, budgeted at $168,500:
- A ceiling-mounted sculpture in the main concourse and fitting in a 54-by-30-foot space that would create "an instant 'wow' factor"
- A wall-mounted relief in the departure lounge that would highlight Waco's "distinct culture, diverse community, natural beauty and attractions," with particular attention to the Waco Mammoth National Monument
- A 20-by-8-foot backdrop in the main airport lobby aimed at framing visitors' first and last impressions of Waco, "the iconic 'I'm in Waco' statement"
- A corridor populated with phrases and messages from Waco residents, encouraged in their language of origin. Those wishing to submit suggestions can upload phone images or submit texts to the Creative Waco website.
Monday is the deadline for artists' proposals, and finalists will be picked by March 4 for presentation to the Aviation Advisory Board and the city council in April. Installation is expected in the fall.
The last 10 years have seen a mushrooming of public visual art in Waco, much of it located along or near the Brazos River and downtown: more than a dozen outdoor murals, the "Branding the Brazos" tribute to Waco's Chisholm Trail heritage, the memorial to Naval hero Doris Miller; the Waco Sculpture Zoo, kinetic sculptures recalling the Waco tornado, Chalk Walk festivals and more.
An interactive map of Waco public art available on the Creative Waco website hints at the scale of public art — art on public land, paid by public funds or widely visible to the public — in the city, with 10 sculptures, 44 murals, three fountains and 37 Waco Sculpture Zoo works listed.
To coordinate, encourage and inform public art in the future, city officials, arts organizers and consulting firm Forecast Public Art are working on a strategic arts plan, or art master plan, for Waco. A $50,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant is underwriting the work, which will call for community input this spring and a final plan for city council consideration by summer's end.
Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said the development of public art along the Brazos River downtown has shown area residents the positive impact public art can have in 'placemaking," areas where a community is drawn together by the art or activities featured in it.
A plan would help navigate discussions on artwork location, themes, suitability and more, particularly as public art often has to work with certain limitations.
"All things in public art are finite, particularly funding and real estate, and up to this point we haven't really followed a strategic plan," Bond said.
City administrators contacted for comment about the city's role and interest in public art for this story did not respond by deadline. At the announcement of the arts master plan last May, Mayor Dillon Meek called the arts a "vital component" in city planning.
Part of creating a strategic plan will involve surveying what is already in the city, said Amanda Dyer, Creative Waco's director of public art and development. That, in turn, can help guide future development.
"It will show what we have covered, what do we have a lot of and where are the gaps," Dyer said.
Not only can a strategic arts plan provide mechanisms for discussions on new pieces of public art and their location, it can also communicate what a community finds important, provide ways for neighborhoods and local artists to get involved and help expand general understanding of art, its purposes and interpretations. Public art, too, is not limited to visual art, but can include live music and theater, interactive works and performances, she said.
For longtime arts advocate Doreen Ravenscroft, public art adds much to a community, even as it is a reflection of the community. Ravenscroft, executive director of nonprofit Waco Cultural Arts, has been involved in major public art projects over the years, including the colorful fiberglass cows of the 2000 WaCows fundraiser, Waco National Outdoor Sculpture Invitational, the East Waco Library mural, natural "River Vessels" sculptures by artist Patrick Dougherty, the "Branding the Brazos" project and the Doris Miller Memorial.
Those projects not only shaped Waco residents' view of themselves and their community, but their pictures were shared by visitors to town. In many cases, art inspired art: murals painted on libraries and public health clinics inspired several businesses to do the same on their buildings. Public art often invited interaction, particularly with climbing kids.
Ravenscroft's years with the Waco National Outdoor Sculpture Invitational, which put pieces of contemporary stone and metal sculptures around City Hall, the Waco Convention Center, Indian Spring Park and other city spaces, showed her not everyone agrees on public art, however.
Abstract sculptures in a prominent place, such as the Franklin Avenue side of Indian Spring Park, often drew criticism from people who saw more colorful scrap metal than artistic vision. The strongest pushback came with Texas artist Joe Barrington's "Been Fish'en," which imagined a 16-foot-long catfish flopping in the bed of a rusted '59 Chevy pickup truck.
What some found whimsical, others found unsightly junk and complained. The truck eventually was moved to a site across the river. Ravenscroft said a young boy who passed by the sculpture every day on his drive to school became so attached to seeing the giant catfish that he asked his mother to drive by again and again.
"People may not talk about (pieces of public art), but when we take them away, they miss them," Ravenscroft said.