Waco airport terminal renovation part of plans for $15 million in federal coronavirus aid

Waco Regional Airport's terminal will get a $1.6 million update, its first remodeling since 1999, thanks to federal COVID-19 relief spending approved in March.

The terminal work is likely to be the most visible result of $15.3 million from the federal package making its way to the Waco airport, though officials initially were expecting more than $18 million when $10 billion earmarked for airports was divvied up, from the broader $2.2 trillion relief package.

“We have not touched the terminal building since '99,” Airport Director Joel Martinez said during a Waco City Council meeting last week. “We have not addressed our public bathrooms, as well as the boarding bridges, but also our seating and some of the counter spaces.”

A firm the airport hired in November is working on the plans, but it will not be a complete renovation, just a remodel of the bathrooms, baggage claim area, lighting, ceiling, wall finishing and counters, Martinez said. The $1.6 million figure remains an estimate, and work is expected to be done by the end of the year.

"It's a modernization project," he said.

