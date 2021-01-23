Waco airport terminal renovation part of plans for $15 million in federal coronavirus aid

Waco Regional Airport's terminal will get a $1.6 million update, its first remodeling since 1999, thanks to federal COVID-19 relief spending approved in March.
The terminal work is likely to be the most visible result of $15.3 million from the federal package making its way to the Waco airport, though officials initially were expecting more than $18 million when $10 billion earmarked for airports was divvied up, from the broader $2.2 trillion relief package.
“We have not touched the terminal building since '99,” Airport Director Joel Martinez said during a Waco City Council meeting last week. “We have not addressed our public bathrooms, as well as the boarding bridges, but also our seating and some of the counter spaces.”
A firm the airport hired in November is working on the plans, but it will not be a complete renovation, just a remodel of the bathrooms, baggage claim area, lighting, ceiling, wall finishing and counters, Martinez said. The $1.6 million figure remains an estimate, and work is expected to be done by the end of the year.
"It's a modernization project," he said.
The city manager's office and Martinez will put together an advisory group to weigh in on the design, likely consisting of members of the airport board and city council. Input from the advisory group should ensure the finished project reflects the city, Martinez said in response to a question from City Council Member Kelly Palmer.
The airport used some of its federal relief money to cover operations last year, in addition projects including mold remediation and replacement of glass in the air traffic control tower. The airport also plans to use $2 million from the federal funds annually for the next four years, covering the majority of its annual operating budget for that period.
Other projects or planned projects funded by the money include a $600,000 refurbishment of the airport's passenger loading jet bridges; a $1.3 million stormwater line relocation and $1.2 million in repaving to support future plans for larger corporate hangars; and a $1.8 million new hangar complex.
Martinez said air traffic has slowly returned but has still not gotten back to pre-pandemic levels. The number of passengers who boarded a plane at the airport fell from more than 4,500 in February to 204 in April and has been steadily increasing since. Last month, customers boarded flights a collective 2,986 times.
“I think our travelers are returning back to normal, and so we’re expecting that to come back as travel restrictions lighten up,” Martinez said.
City Council Member Jim Holmes said he is encouraged by the numbers, and the projects proposed are mostly "long overdue" deferred maintenance.
“We’ve taken a gutshot there, and that’s a very important part of our city, that airport,” Holmes said.