Waco animal shelter hitting capacity after storms

As recent storms give way to summer sun, the city is still trying to address the consequences of the heavy rains, including at the Waco Animal Shelter, which took in 93 new dogs over this past week.

The shelter, 2032 Circle Road, is calling on the community to be its partner as it showcases its animals and works to free up 100 kennels by the end of this weekend to avoid the need to euthanize any dogs. The storms have led to an influx of animals filling up available space, said Paula Rivadeneira, executive director at the Humane Society of Central Texas.

“Gates will fly open, and dogs will get really scared and they will try to run because they don’t know what else to do,” Rivadeneira said.

Many of those dogs end up being turned over to the shelter. Rivadeneira, who has said the shelter should be seen as a last resort for many animals, continues to encourage people to try to find an animal's owner before heading over to the shelter.

“This is going to be a never ending repeating cycle until we really get the community to be our partner in taking care of these dogs,” Rivadeneira said.