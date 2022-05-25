Waco animal shelter policy changes eyed as facility remains near capacity

Waco’s Animal Welfare Board will recommend policy changes intended to alleviate overcrowding at Waco’s animal shelter.

Board members hope their recommendations and community support will be enough to maintain the shelter’s policy of not euthanizing animals for lack of space or alternative placement options.

Since late last year, the shelter has seen an increase in the intake of dogs and has repeatedly reached full kennel capacity, said Kandi Hillyer, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas. After exceeding capacity Friday, the shelter issued a “Code Red” encouraging the community to adopt, less than a month after the last alert was issued.

The Animal Welfare Board called a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the shelter’s high intake and capacity issues. The board formed a subcommittee that will create recommendations for policy change regarding euthanasia criteria, and for increasing staffing, volunteer support and the capacity to spay and neuter animals entering the shelter.

Animal Welfare Board Chair Aubrey Robertson said addressing the animal shelter’s capacity issues is a priority for the board.

“We’re very laser-focused on that issue,” Robertson said. “Our number one goal is to reduce the capacity, but do so by making sure the community knows that they can come and adopt a dog or that there’s volunteer opportunities here.”

While none of the potential solutions discussed at the meeting have been formalized as recommendations, some ideas include removing volunteer restrictions for people convicted of nonviolent crimes to increase volunteers, increasing marketing for adoptions and possibly changing the criteria required for an animal to be euthanized. The shelter only euthanizes animals for medical reasons or severe behavioral reasons and does not euthanize to make space. Board members said euthanasia criteria will only be changed if absolutely necessary.

The city of Waco took over operation of the animal shelter in 2012, leaving the Humane Society of Central Texas to focus on adoptions. The shelter drastically reduced the number of animals euthanized over the next few years, implementing new standards, rolling out city spay-neuter requirements and expanding and renovating the shelter itself.

The newly formed Animal Welfare Board subcommittee will discuss specific recommendations for policy changes at a public meeting that will be announced at a later date. An agenda for the meeting will be published on the city of Waco’s website. The subcommittee will be composed of Animal Welfare Board members.

Between November and May, 2,561 dogs have come into the shelter, compared to 1,890 dogs during that timeframe a year ago, Hillyer said. Total capacity for the shelter is about 200 dogs, and as of Wednesday, it had 189 dogs in its care.

Hillyer said the intake increase is not specific to Waco. Various shelters in Texas that usually help the Waco shelter with overcrowding have not been able to because those shelters also are facing overcrowding issues, she said. She suspects a number of factors to be responsible, including people returning to work, thus having less time to care for an animal, as well as inflation, Hillyer said.

“Is it because they can’t afford vet care?” Hillyer said. “Can they not afford food for their animals? We think it might be a combination of all these different issues.”

Being at full capacity poses a number of issues for the animal shelter. More dogs in the shelter means dogs cannot receive the attention they need and cannot be walked or played with regularly, said Mike Gray, community outreach manager for Humane Society of Central Texas.

Overcrowding also means dogs needing surgery may not receive it or may have their care delayed, said Dr. Michael Vallon, a veterinarian and member of the Animal Welfare Board. With the large number of dogs coming in, the shelter can fall behind on checks to ensure medication is up to date, Vallon said. He also said diseases including Parvo can spread more easily in a crowded facility.

Hillyer said the issue of overcrowding is a community one, as the shelter is funded by taxpayers. More animals in the shelter mean more public money spent on operational costs, including food and medicine.

