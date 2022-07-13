Waco Animal Shelter policy proposals taking shape as capacity woes drag on

Overcrowding issues that have plagued the Waco Animal Shelter since late last year are the target of a Waco Animal Welfare Board subcommittee drafting a series of policy change recommendations.

One of the changes under consideration could loosen requirements for euthanasia, which is now only done for health- or behavior-related reasons, but officials said they are working to ensure that is not necessary. Subcommittee members said they believe addressing intake, capacity and spay and neuter issues will prevent the need to act on a less-strict policy on euthanasia, which is considered a last resort and only necessary if all other avenues to reduce intake and free up capacity fail.

The board formed its subcommittee May, and it and is led by Sarah Moran, clinic manager at Animal Birth Control Clinic. The recommendations are likely weeks away from being finalized and sent on to the Waco City Council for consideration.

Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director Kandi Hillyer said the overcrowding issues started in November and have slowly become more urgent. Over the past six to eight weeks, it has been rare for the shelter to drop below 95% capacity, Hillyer said.

The shelter has been waiving adoption fees to reduce overcrowding and will continue to offer free adoptions through at least the end of the month through a partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Hillyer said the shelter and its partners are doing everything in their power to reduce intake, but community support in the way of adoptions and donations is also needed to free up shelter capacity.

The subcommittee's recommendations are meant to address several specific issues relating to the overcrowding of the shelter: the high level of dogs entering the shelter, the capacity of the shelter to perform spay and neuter surgeries, kennel and general shelter capacity, and the shelter’s criteria for humane euthanasia.

Welfare Board members said they want to support programs, such as the Human Animal Support Services program, that provide services to prevent animals from entering the shelter. Moran said the program offers resources to owners who might otherwise surrender their pets because of costs.

“The idea is that you help the family with any resources they need to keep the animals from entering the shelter,” Moran said.

“Sometimes it’s supply needs like food,” board and subcommittee member Michelle Nemec said. “Sometimes people need a crate for their dog. Sometimes their animal has some type of easily treatable medical issue like mange.”

Board members also said they want to provide more information to the public about alternatives to the shelter, such as taking found animals to local fire stations to scan for microchips or utilizing lost pet Facebook groups to find a stray pet’s owner.

Waco Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee said the Waco shelter is considered a regional shelter and has contracts with cities, including Bellmead and Hewitt, to provide shelter services. Subcommittee members said they want Waco to consider renegotiating contracts to encourage partner cities to look into spay and neuter and microchipping programs to reduce intake of dogs.

Spay and neuter surgeries have become difficult to perform at the shelter. Shelter veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon said his staff has been behind on spay and neuter surgeries as the limited number of tables and veterinarians means the shelter has to juggle emergency surgeries with spay and neuter surgeries.

Subcommittee members suggested bringing in more contract veterinarians, expanding the veterinary suite with more operating tables at the animal shelter and building better relationships with local clinics so they may assist the shelter in performing more surgeries.

Members also have suggested providing more services directly in neighborhoods where a higher share of dogs end up in the shelter. The idea would be to offer microchipping and other services within walking distance for people who face barriers to accessing the services otherwise, Moran said.

Subcommittee members suggested the city “study a general expansion of shelter facilities” to increase the number of kennels, as well as create strategies to bring in more staff. Buzbee said the city would likely look to more cost-effective solutions, including the intake or outreach programs, before considering expanding shelter facilities, but would expand if deemed necessary.

The subcommittee also discussed a checklist for humane euthanasia to ensure all options for finding even a temporary home are considered before euthanizing an animal for nonmedical or nonbehavioral reasons. Since shortly after the animal shelter was reorganized as a city-managed operation in 2012, it has not euthanized animals for space, only for medical or behavioral reasons.

Animal Welfare Board Chair Aubrey Robertson said if intake, spay and neuter and capacity issues are addressed, changing the euthanasia criteria becomes a “moot point.” However, the city needs to have a procedure checklist in place in the event euthanasia ever needs to be considered, Robertson said.

The proposed checklist requires that before an animal is euthanized, workers verify there are no available kennels or cages for the animal in the shelter, and ensure the shelter contacts animal welfare organizations, the owner on record and local foster homes to explore all possible alternatives.

The subcommittee is expected to finalize the recommendations during its next meeting, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 2, and present them to the full Animal Welfare Board for consideration. The meetings are open to the public. The Animal Welfare Board will either approve or reject the recommendations before giving them to the Waco City Council for consideration.