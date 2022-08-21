Waco Animal Shelter up for $900,000 in climate control, pavilion work

The Waco Animal Shelter is preparing to get almost $900,000 in improvements, including the replacement of a six-year-old climate control system.

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to award a $603,991 contract for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with two 30-ton units at the shelter's kennel building. Shelter officials said the existing units have malfunctioned repeatedly and are difficult to service. Temporary rental units have been in use since last summer.

“The new HVAC units will enhance our standard of care for animals housed at the shelter,” city Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee said.

The original units for the 7,100-square-foot climate-controlled kennel building were part of a $3.5 million reconstruction the city completed in October 2016.

Repairs and new parts have been required to keep the old units functioning, and even then they struggle.

“The original HVAC units experienced control system compatibility issues and subsequent failures with the custom equipment,” Buzbee said.

The availability of critical custom parts is also a concern, threatening the possibility of future repairs.

Background material for the city resolution says the units underwent multiple control board, motor and drive malfunctions last summer, and the city used parts from one unit to get the other back up and running. The shelter used a temporary rental unit to supplement the loss.

The city had to bring in a second temporary unit when a lack of parts left the remaining unit unable to provide heat.

The city hired Tradesman Services Ltd., the lowest of three bidders, for the work at $549,083, with contingency funds bringing the total to $603,991.

The necessary equipment has a 30-week lead time, setting the project’s start for March, when the parts are expected to be delivered. The build is expected to take 60 days, ending in June.

The new units, each with a 30-ton cooling capacity, will connect to a centralized network, Buzbee said.

“We plan to connect the new HVAC unit controls to the citywide, centralized building automation and control network system that is currently in the planning and deployment phase, allowing us to monitor the units 24 hours per day,” Buzbee said.

More work is in store for the animal shelter. The city council voted earlier this month to award a $283,520 contract to Majestic Services Inc. for courtyard pavilion updates and new turf. A shade structure collapsed during a winter storm in February 2021, and the collapse also damaged turf and the structure's footings.

The new shade structure should provide relief for the dogs at the shelter. The city’s resolution says the temperature of the turf can reach over 150 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.